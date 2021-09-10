US Open Tennis 2021 Women's Final Prediction and Prize Money

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The 2021 U.S. Open women's singles final marks the first time since 1999 that two teenagers will face off for the title in New York.

Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu from Great Britain marveled over the last two weeks to move within one victory of winning the season's final major.

Prior to the U.S. Open, Fernandez had not made it out of the third round at a major. Raducanu's deepest run at a major was a fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon earlier this season.

Raducanu's fairytale story in New York is more remarkable than the one of her championship foe since she had to get through the qualifying tournament just to get into the main draw. She is the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era.

Fernandez reached the final by slaying some of the giants of the women's game, including Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka. She comes into the title match with four consecutive wins over ranked foes.

U.S. Open Women's Final Info

Date: Saturday, September 11

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app and ESPN.com

Prize Money: $2.5 million to winner.

Preview

Fernandez and Raducanu delivered a handful of spectacular performances to reach the final and the expectation is the same level of play will appear on Saturday.

Fernandez survived a handful of three-set battles in the last four rounds to advance to the title match. She is by far the more battle-tested player of the two finalists.

The 19-year-old Canadian displayed her resolve once again on Thursday, as she denied Sabalenka any momentum in the third set after the No. 2 seed leveled the contest at a set apiece.

Fernandez dropped a set to Osaka, Sabalenka, Angelique Kerber and Elina Svitolina and still won each of those matches.

That string of results would even be impressive for even the top-ranked players to earn, let alone an unseeded player with little Grand Slam experience.

Fernandez would be viewed as the overwhelming favorite in any match after that run of results, but Raducanu has been equally as impressive.

Raducanu has not dropped a set through six matches and she looked dominant against her pair of seeded foes in the last two rounds.

The 18-year-old cruised past Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic in straight sets in the quarterfinals and then made No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari look like the unseeded player in their semifinal matchup for long stretches.

Nine of Raducanu's 12 set victories have been by three games or more. The 6-1 first-set win over Sakkari was her most impressive frame of the tournament since she held off seven break points.

Raducanu is playing flawless tennis that even a player in Fernandez's form may not be able to match.

There will be a small margin of error for both players with the title on the line, but Raducanu deserves the slight edge because of perfect record in New York.

Prediction: Raducanu over Fernandez in three sets.