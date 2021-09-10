1 Word to Describe Every NHL Team Ahead of the 2021-22 Season

1 of 4

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Bruins: Perpetual

The Bruins are one of those teams: They don't always win titles, but they always seem to be good, whether it's on the highest level or the next tier down. Their run of 12 playoff appearances in 14 seasons seems likely to get to 13 of 15 by springtime given the Perfection Line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak shows no sign of slowing down. Maybe Boston's not a Stanley Cup favorite this season, but it's surely in the mix.

Buffalo Sabres: Defeated

And on the flip side, there are the Sabres. Not only does the league's longest active postseason drought—10 seasons—reside in Buffalo, but the team's franchise player, Jack Eichel, seems likely to be drawing paychecks elsewhere before too long because of an impasse regarding the treatment of his herniated disk. The good news for Western New Yorkers: The Josh Allen-led Bills start Sunday.

Detroit Red Wings: Building

The Red Wings haven't made the playoffs since 2016 and haven't won a series since 2013. But ask a Detroit fan if they feel optimistic about the next few years, and the answer is likely to be yes. Steve Yzerman is a local hero with legit general manager street cred, so he's got a little more leeway left to use.

Florida Panthers: Stabilizing

OK, everyone knows metropolitan Miami is not one of the world's traditional hockey hotbeds, and the fans have had an inconsistent relationship with the Panthers over the years. But the 2020-21 team was good, and this year's version ought to be too. Contentment might be the new South Florida hockey normal.

Montreal Canadiens: Developing

The Canadiens weren't expected to reach the Stanley Cup Final last summer, so their expectations for 2021-22 should be based on their regular-season performance and not the unlikely playoff run. In that context, things are looking up. Maybe not another deep run, but probably better from fall to spring.

Ottawa Senators: Rising

File the Senators alongside the Red Wings when it comes to teams that are trending the right way after several years of inglorious results. Ottawa is a dark horse at best to reach the playoffs, but they were among the best teams in the North down the stretch last season. By next season, though, they're in.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Blissful

It's been another few months of afterglow for the two-time champs, who became just the second repeat Cup winners of the salary-cap era. But finances and expansion took their toll this time, costing Blake Coleman and Yanni Gourde, among others. Having two banners softens the blow a little.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Fatalistic

Based solely on the names on the roster, it's impossible not to believe the Maple Leafs have a chance at being a factor come playoff time. But they're the Maple Leafs. So it's impossible for Toronto fans not to think disaster is lurking around every turn. Can they end what will be a 55-year Cup drought next spring? Maybe.