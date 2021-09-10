1 Word to Describe Every NHL Team Ahead of the 2021-22 Season

1 Word to Describe Every NHL Team Ahead of the 2021-22 SeasonSeptember 10, 2021
It's almost here.
Many of the league's 32 training camps will be open by this time next week, which means preseason games and the start of the regular 2021-22 schedule are not far behind.
Of course, the campaign's arrival will be greeted in varying ways in different NHL cities.
Some view the imminent season as a chance to compete for a championship and perhaps plan a victory parade for next summer. Others are merely hoping to remain relevant.
Given that contrast, the B/R hockey writing team challenged itself to look at each franchise across the four nearly returned-to-normal (though slightly realigned) divisions and attach a fitting one-word descriptor.
Feel free to drop some individual critiquing words of your own in the comments section.
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins: Perpetual
The Bruins are one of those teams: They don't always win titles, but they always seem to be good, whether it's on the highest level or the next tier down. Their run of 12 playoff appearances in 14 seasons seems likely to get to 13 of 15 by springtime given the Perfection Line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak shows no sign of slowing down. Maybe Boston's not a Stanley Cup favorite this season, but it's surely in the mix.
Buffalo Sabres: Defeated
And on the flip side, there are the Sabres. Not only does the league's longest active postseason drought—10 seasons—reside in Buffalo, but the team's franchise player, Jack Eichel, seems likely to be drawing paychecks elsewhere before too long because of an impasse regarding the treatment of his herniated disk. The good news for Western New Yorkers: The Josh Allen-led Bills start Sunday.
Detroit Red Wings: Building
The Red Wings haven't made the playoffs since 2016 and haven't won a series since 2013. But ask a Detroit fan if they feel optimistic about the next few years, and the answer is likely to be yes. Steve Yzerman is a local hero with legit general manager street cred, so he's got a little more leeway left to use.
Florida Panthers: Stabilizing
OK, everyone knows metropolitan Miami is not one of the world's traditional hockey hotbeds, and the fans have had an inconsistent relationship with the Panthers over the years. But the 2020-21 team was good, and this year's version ought to be too. Contentment might be the new South Florida hockey normal.
Montreal Canadiens: Developing
The Canadiens weren't expected to reach the Stanley Cup Final last summer, so their expectations for 2021-22 should be based on their regular-season performance and not the unlikely playoff run. In that context, things are looking up. Maybe not another deep run, but probably better from fall to spring.
Ottawa Senators: Rising
File the Senators alongside the Red Wings when it comes to teams that are trending the right way after several years of inglorious results. Ottawa is a dark horse at best to reach the playoffs, but they were among the best teams in the North down the stretch last season. By next season, though, they're in.
Tampa Bay Lightning: Blissful
It's been another few months of afterglow for the two-time champs, who became just the second repeat Cup winners of the salary-cap era. But finances and expansion took their toll this time, costing Blake Coleman and Yanni Gourde, among others. Having two banners softens the blow a little.
Toronto Maple Leafs: Fatalistic
Based solely on the names on the roster, it's impossible not to believe the Maple Leafs have a chance at being a factor come playoff time. But they're the Maple Leafs. So it's impossible for Toronto fans not to think disaster is lurking around every turn. Can they end what will be a 55-year Cup drought next spring? Maybe.
Central Division
Arizona Coyotes: Purging
Even diehard fans of the Coyotes might want to peruse an updated roster, such is the state of a franchise that bid farewell to the likes of Darcy Kuemper, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak since last season ended. And even if all the newbies pan out, their greenness or ceilings mean the needle is still in the middling zone.
Chicago Blackhawks: Better
Transaction hounds certainly paid a lot of attention to the Blackhawks this offseason. Chicago reeled in Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in one of the league's most talked-about deals given it landed the reigning Vezina winner for a minor leaguer. The Hawks also brought in Seth Jones on the blue line while saying so long to franchise stalwart Duncan Keith. Not a contender, but moving up.
Colorado Avalanche: Ready
It's been a gradual progression for the Avalanche. They were awful in 2016-17, made the playoffs the following season and have won at least one series for three straight years. They won the Presidents' Trophy last season and are loaded with talent. If they don't win the Cup this year, it's a disappointment.
Dallas Stars: Reascending
Not many teams were affected more off the ice last season than the Stars, who had their organization hamstrung and their schedule reconfigured by consistent issues related to the pandemic. That was the follow-up to a run to the Cup final in 2019-20. If the likes of center Tyler Seguin—who missed all but three games last year—are available full time, Dallas will be nearer the apex.
Minnesota Wild: Hopeful
The Wild were among the NHL's success stories in 2020-21, thanks in no small part to the arrival of Russian forward Kirill Kaprizov and the skill set that won him a Calder Trophy. But contract issues have been the talk of the offseason in the State of Hockey. Keeping him in the fold is the linchpin for sustaining the momentum.
Nashville Predators: Restocking
We avoided the most dreaded of the "R" words, but the one we used is just as apt when it comes to describing things in Music City. The Predators finished strong to reach the 2020-21 playoffs, lasted all of six games and proceeded to ship out experience while collecting youth this summer. Meh, at best.
St. Louis Blues: Middling
No disrespect to the team or their fans, but St. Louis is squarely in the in-between tier. Are the Blues so dreadful that the first pick is in play? Not at all—they reached the playoffs last year for the ninth time in 10 seasons. But are they on anyone's short or even moderately long list to win the Cup? Also no—they were swept with ease by the Avs in the first round last year and return to the much tougher Central Division in 2021-22. Whether they manage to trade wantaway sniper Vladimir Tarasenko will be the Blues' most compelling storyline this year.
Winnipeg Jets: Threatening
Facts are facts. The Jets are among the league's best when it comes to their top-six forwards. And in Connor Hellebuyck, they have a goaltender who's proved worthy of perennial Vezina talk. Add that to a retooled blue line with the adds of Nate Schmidt, Brenden Dillon and Neal Pionk, and you have a team ready to contend.
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes: Committed
The Hurricanes won their division and were one of the league's best teams throughout the 2020-21 regular season before running into a driven Tampa Bay team in the playoffs. Many moves have followed in Raleigh, including the rare offer-sheet signing of Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the Canadiens. If the new goaltending duo of Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta holds out, they are a Cup factor.
Columbus Blue Jackets: Reinvented
The Blue Jackets were a John Tortorella team the past few seasons. The playoff erasure of the Lightning in 2019 was a highlight, but chronic player complaints weren't. The new coaches should mean more offense, but dealing Seth Jones means less defense. Still, fellow blueliner Zach Werenski is sticking around for the long term, bucking the trend of Jackets stars bolting by signing a six-year, $57.5 million deal. If nothing else, they will be a fun watch.
New Jersey Devils: Invested
No one can say the Devils haven't gone all-in. Plucking Dougie Hamilton from the Hurricanes as a free agent was a bold move, and bringing in Jonathan Bernier as a sidekick to Mackenzie Blackwood was a smart play too. As recent high draft picks mature, this team's future gets closer and closer.
New York Islanders: Holding
The Islanders have seen their postseason run end in the conference finals at the hands of the eventual champion Lightning in each of the past two campaigns. Defense and goaltending have been a successful recipe, and with RFAs Adam Pelech and Ilya Sorokin re-signed, there has been no upheaval. But consistent offense is still needed to bring a parade. And despite bringing back Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri, losing reliable point-scorer Jordan Eberle in the expansion draft could hurt.
New York Rangers: Loading
The Rangers were three wins from a Cup in 2013-14 and reached the final four a season later, but they have only made one playoff appearance in the past four seasons—and even then they were swept in the qualifying round of the expanded postseason bubble in 2020. Still, the draft pick arsenal they have compiled is elite and Artemi Panarin is an MVP-level talent. A good team to buy low on.
Philadelphia Flyers: Improved
The Flyers went from penthouse to outhouse in 2020-21, tumbling from the East's No. 1 playoff seed to the outside looking in with the league's worst goals-against average. Rasmus Ristolainen, Ryan Ellis and Keith Yandle have been brought into town to stabilize the blue line in front of Carter Hart, which should help return Philadelphia to prominence.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Conditional
The biggest question heading into last season was whether the title window was still open. It seemed a yes right up until a six-game playoff bounce. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are all a year older, leaving any prayer of a championship teetering on their medical reports. Hold your breath.
Washington Capitals: Clinging
Where the Penguins seem a tick or two past championship contention, the Capitals are similarly old but seem a little closer to vintage with Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie and their running mates, not to mention a seemingly more reliable goaltending situation. It won't last forever, but the window is still open in D.C.
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks: Patience
No, the Ducks won't be winning the Stanley Cup this year. And considering the mix of inexperienced and aging players, they won't be for the next few seasons, either. But several years of ineffectiveness does lend to restocking the cupboards, which Anaheim has done with the likes of Trevor Zegras. Improving on last season's league-worst offense will be the target in 2021-22.
Calgary Flames: Irrelevant
The Flames are another team in the undesirable seam between winning a championship and rebuilding. There's plenty of top-end talent up front and a renowned name between the pipes, but it hasn't yielded much lately. Swinging a big deal for a superstar like Jack Eichel could change the vibe.
Edmonton Oilers: Frustrated
The last two Art Ross and Hart Trophy winners play for the Oilers, not to mention the top point-scoring defenseman and another blueliner who was seventh in Norris Trophy voting. Still, it's meant zero. GM Ken Holland was uber-busy in the offseason, and it's got to yield something more than window dressing.
Los Angeles Kings: Interesting
Like the Ducks, the Kings are no one's pick to win a title this season. But also like Anaheim, the recent down years have yielded a bounty of young talent. Los Angeles has as much prospective skill as any team in the league, and it will matter a lot more within a year or two. Watch out in 2024-25, when top-prospect-list regulars Quinton Byfield, Alex Turcotte and Arthur Kaliyev will be experienced NHLers.
San Jose Sharks: Flatlining
Go ahead: Name a Sharks player other than Brent Burns and Evander Kane. Not easy, and it's not a good sign for San Jose. The team was irrelevant in 2020-21 and couldn't do much to get better in free agency because of the amount of money committed to Burns, Logan Couture, Erik Karlsson and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who are all over 31 and have cap hits north of $7 million, per CapFriendly. Still, the Sharks had a successful draft, with B/R's Adam Herman rating first-rounder William Eklund as having the highest upside of any player in the class. And the goaltending should be improved with James Reimer and Adin Hill, so there's that.
Seattle Kraken: Dreaming
You can't blame fans in Seattle for being excited. They get a team and have the model of the Golden Knights to follow as they approach their first season. Will the Kraken repeat Vegas' Cup Final feat? Doubtful. But defense and goaltending will be strong suits, which means it should be a competitive inaugural season in the Pacific Northwest.
Vancouver Canucks: Recovering
Even more than the Stars before them, the Canucks were put through the wringer in 2020-21 thanks to a COVID-19 outbreak and the havoc it wreaked. The acquisitions of Conor Garland and Oliver Ekman-Larsson should help provide an uptick, but star RFAs Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes remain unsigned.
Vegas Golden Knights: Expecting
The Golden Knights are among the most successful expansion teams in NHL history, but they haven't crossed the threshold from compelling story to championship winner. The 38-28 playoff record is mighty impressive, but adding 16 wins to that total come next summer is an expectation, not a wish.