NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Ben Simmons Trade, Warriors and More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It's been seven weeks since the 2020-21 NBA season ended and the offseason began. And at that time, one of the biggest storylines in the league was whether Ben Simmons would be back with the Philadelphia 76ers next season.

At this point, he remains in Philadelphia. But there's been a ton of buzz surrounding the point guard's status, with reports now saying he may not report to training camp when it gets underway later this month because he wants to be traded.

Yet, still nothing has materialized and it's unclear where Simmons will be playing when the 2021-22 season gets underway on Oct. 19. And speculation is likely to continue until there's a resolution.

Here's some of the latest buzz regarding several teams that have been linked to the Australian in trade rumors this offseason.