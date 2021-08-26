Fantasy Football 2021: Predicting This Year's Biggest Draft-Day Steals

1 of 8

ADP: 5.04 (Round 5, Pick 4)

As a dual-threat quarterback, Lamar Jackson has tremendous upside. In 2019, he threw for a league-leading 36 touchdowns. The 24-year-old is the only quarterback to rush for 1,000-plus yards in multiple seasons. If he had accumulated more passing yards in recent years, his fantasy outlook would've shot through the roof.

Going into 2021, Jackson will have new offensive weapons. This offseason, the Baltimore Ravens selected wideouts Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace in the first and fourth rounds, respectively. They also signed Sammy Watkins, who played in offensive coordinator Greg Roman's system during his time with the Buffalo Bills (2015-16).

Though Bateman underwent core-muscle surgery a couple of weeks ago, he's done some light work on his road to recovery. The Ravens haven't ruled him out for Week 1. If the rookie doesn't suit up for the first few games, Watkins' veteran experience and familiarity within Roman's system could pay early dividends, which would bode well for Jackson's passing production.

Over the past two seasons, Mark Andrews has finished top-six in fantasy scoring among tight ends. His connection with Jackson should remain intact. Marquise Brown hasn't practiced since he suffered a hamstring injury, but the wideout "continues to run well," per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Bateman and Brown don't seem to have long-term injuries, so Jackson could have a full pass-catching group in the near future. With the added playmakers, he may surpass his career high in passing yards (3,127) to go along with his running-back-level rushing totals.