Fantasy Football 2021: Ideal Strategy for Each Spot in 12-Team Mock Drafts

0 of 6

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Fantasy drafting is an inexact science. Having a trusted big board and a plan is nice, but fantasy managers must be prepared to pivot at a moment's notice. Hours of preparation can be tossed out the window with an unexpected selection or an early positional run.

It's smart to grab an every-down running back within the first two rounds, but if 10 running backs are gone by the time you're on the clock, grabbing a receiver first is likely to provide maximum value. It can pay to wait on a quarterback, but a third-round rush on the position could leave you looking at second-tier options before you anticipated.

Smart managers pay close attention to scoring format—typically either standard or point-per-reception (PPR)—and apply a broad-stroke strategy to the early rounds. That strategy can change depending on where you fall in the draft order, too.

Here, we'll examine base strategies for drafting each key position—RB, WR, QB, TE, Def/ST—from various points in the draft order. For this exercise, we'll be looking at PPR formats and working off of a 12-team premise. We'll also highlight potential pivot points where managers may want to avoid or lean into a particular position, depending on how their draft falls.

We'll also dig into the top players at each position based on factors like proven production, projected role, player health and supporting cast. Before we do that, though, let's run through a two-round, 12-team PPR mock.