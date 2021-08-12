Buying or Selling NFL's Latest Training Camp Buzz Entering Preseason

4 of 6

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Following Drew Brees' offseason retirement, the New Orleans Saints face a tough situation with another high-profile name.

Star wideout Michael Thomas had ankle surgery in June after the injury hampered him for most of 2020, and the buzz only picked up from there. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has said the Saints and the player could eventually split.

The drama allegedly stems from the offseason handling of Thomas' injury. Following last season, the Saints recommended surgery, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Yet the 28-year-old sought a second opinion, which resulted in his bypassing surgery and opting for rehab, with the support of the team.

The receiver then fell out of contact with the Saints, ignoring their calls until June, when he returned to the team and it was discovered the ankle hadn't progressed as expected, resulting in the procedure.

Saints head coach Sean Payton was bemused that the surgery didn't happen earlier so Thomas could be available for Week 1.

Still, no trade will happen soon. He is on the PUP, and Rapoport reported in late July that the operation could mean a four-month recovery. If that unfolds, not only will Thomas be unable to help the Saints for most of the season, they also won't likely be able to trade him at the Nov. 3 deadline, especially if other teams can't see him on the field and know he'll be able to help right away.

In addition, the Saints don't gain anything financially by moving Thomas right now. But his recent contract restructure means they would save $15.8 million if he's moved in some fashion after June 1 next summer, so there's incentive to prolong the relationship before a possible breakup.

Verdict: Selling, for now