2021 NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Rank Entering Preseason?

Let the games begin. Preseason games, that is.

Some NFL teams just want to get to the regular season. Others have plenty to decide in the coming weeks, and on-field action will play a role in determining which direction those squads take.

The view of each team can change rather quickly. Differences can already be seen from the beginning of training camps. Competition and injuries are a fact of NFL life. Both occur on a daily basis and often determine whether a franchise will be successful during the regular season.

Depth can be built through camp sessions, but it ultimately appears during the preseason. The teams with the best rosters from top to bottom are those usually standing when the postseason begins. Right now, the quality of each roster's depth is a projection that will be solidified in the coming weeks.

However, a significant difference exists this preseason compared to previous incarnations. Only three exhibitions will take place (excluding the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, who have four after playing in the Hall of Fame Game). From there, rosters will be culled and the regular season will begin.

Before then, Bleacher Report's team of NFL analysts—Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport—have taken stock of the league's hierarchy, with composite scores determining the site's power rankings prior to the start of the preseason.