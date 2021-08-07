Fantasy Football 2021: Breaking Down Mock Draft and Cheatsheet

2 of 4

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

It's easy to have concerns over using the No. 1 pick to select Christian McCaffrey this year. Although the Panthers running back has tremendous upside, he was limited to three games in 2020 because of injuries, and he's returning to an offense that looks a bit different with quarterback Sam Darnold at the helm.

Still, McCaffrey is a one-of-a-kind back who can put up huge numbers, particularly in PPR leagues because of his contributions in the passing game. For those who may have forgotten, McCaffrey not only rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019, but he also had 116 catches for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns.

Even though McCaffrey didn't get on the field much last season, he played well when he did, showing that he can fit in well in head coach Matt Rhule's offense. And it also gives us an idea of what to expect in 2021, assuming that he can stay healthy.

While 2020 may have been tough for him, McCaffrey never had injury concerns before that, playing in all 16 games in each of his first three NFL seasons. There's no reason to think there isn't a big season in store for the 25-year-old, and he remains the obvious No. 1 overall pick in fantasy.