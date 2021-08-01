Olympic Track and Field 2021: Men's 100M Medal Winners, Times and Results

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Lamont Marcell Jacobs became the first man other than Usain Bolt to win the men's 100-meter dash at the Summer Olympics since 2004. He turned in the best race of his career to win Italy's first-ever gold medal in the event.

Jacobs broke loose from Lane 3 to beat Fred Kerley of the United States and Canada's Andre De Grasse. Jacobs, Kerley and De Grasse all set their personal-best times.

Men's 100m Dash Results

1. Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Italy (9.80 seconds)

2. Fred Kerley, United States (9.84)

3. Andre De Grasse, Canada (9.89)

4. Akani Simbine, South Africa (9.93)

5. Ronnie Baker, United States (9.95)

6. Bingtian Su, China (9.98)

7. Enoch Adegoke, Nigeria (DNF)

8. Zharnel Hughes, Great Britain (Disqualified)

Highlights

Jacobs became the first-ever Italian to medal in the men's 100-meter dash.

NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi pointed out that Jacobs had not broken the 10-second mark prior to 2021:

Jacobs' win came from a race that had plenty of uncertainty surrounding it with no clear-cut favorite established before the Olympics. Bolt won the last three 100-meter events at the Olympics, and only one of the medalists from those races was in Japan to compete for the gold.

De Grasse took his second consecutive bronze medal in the event after he did not get off the starting blocks well.

Kerley's silver medal extended the American top-three streak in the 100 meters to six. At least one American captured gold, silver or bronze in the men's 100 meters dating back to the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

All of the competitors had to wait an extra minute to get off the blocks since Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes false-started from Lane 4. Hughes' disqualification allowed there to be an open lane to Jacobs' right, and it may have helped the Italian get off to a better start.

Jacobs was born in the United States, but he lived in Italy for the majority of his life. He was born to an Italian mother.

Jacobs' gold-medal triumph was the second of two wins in quick succession for Italy in track and field Sunday morning. After Jacobs clinched his first-place finish, he celebrated with Gianmarco Tamberi, who shared the men's high jump gold medal with Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim.