Grading Every Kraken Selection at the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft

3 of 4

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

St. Louis Blues: Vince Dunn

All eyes were on Vladimir Tarasenko, but a $7.5 million cap hit through 2023 is prohibitive for a player who struggled immensely last season in the wake of multiple major shoulder surgeries. Vince Dunn is 24 and has done nothing but produce offensively at the NHL level despite falling out of favor in St. Louis. It's easy to envision him as a top-pairing defenseman in Seattle for years to come.

Grade: A+

Colorado Avalanche: Joonas Donskoi

There's an argument to be made that forward J.T. Compher would have been a superior choice, and the $3.9 million cap hit is a few-hundred thousand too many, but Joonas Donskoi is signed through only 2023 and has proved his middle-six capabilities with both the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche. He's a safe bet to be a positive secondary contributor in Seattle's top nine next season.

Grade: B-

Dallas Stars: Jamie Oleksiak

Jamie Oleksiak was a pending unrestricted free agent whom the Dallas Stars were prepared to lose regardless, but this is a solid get by Seattle. The 28-year-old is a borderline elite shutdown defenseman. His $4.6 million cap hit over five seasons, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, is a bit rich for a player on his trajectory, but the Kraken do have cap space to burn right now.

Grade: B-

Winnipeg Jets: Mason Appleton

Mason Appleton is going to get buried under a number of more name-brand acquisitions, but he is subtly a nice find for Seattle. Appleton posted 25 points in 56 games last season while also providing a great defensive output for the Winnipeg Jets. One could argue that defenseman Dylan DeMelo was the better option, but Seattle is looking good on defense, and Appleton is the kind of cheap third-line talent contending teams need.

Grade: B+

Nashville Predators: Calle Jarnkrok

The Nashville Predators dangled centers Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene, talented players on bloated contracts. Seattle didn't take the bait, instead opting for left winger Calle Jarnkrok. The veteran is on a reasonable $2 million contract through 2022 and is a fantastic defensive winger who supplements it with decent enough offense. It's not a game-changing addition, but Jarnkrok's a solid middle-six forward and was the best choice available from Nashville.

Grade: B

Minnesota Wild: Carson Soucy

The Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts robbed Seattle of its chance to take a home run swing on Matt Dumba, but Carson Soucy is a credible selection. The late-bloomer is very good in his own end and is signed to a reasonable $2.75 million cap hit through 2023. He will hold his own as a No. 4/5 defenseman. Kaapo Kahkonen holds more upside, but Seattle opted to look elsewhere for goaltending and took a sure thing in Soucy.

Grade: B

Chicago Blackhawks: John Quenneville

John Quenneville is a 25-year-old pending unrestricted free agent. If Seattle signs him, he will be an AHL call-up. The Chicago Blackhawks would have been hoping Seattle would take one of Nikita Zadorov or Calvin de Haan, two overpriced defensemen. The Kraken perhaps left value on the board in depth forwards Ryan Carpenter and Adam Gaudette, who are potentially useful fourth-liners, but effectively opted to punt on Chicago's weak offerings.



Grade: C

Arizona Coyotes: Tyler Pitlick

Tyler Pitlick had a poor 2020-21 season but in the past has proved he can be a capable defensive center with enough offense to make his selection worthwhile. The Arizona Coyotes had little else to offer, and Pitlick could be a cheap fourth-line option in Seattle.

Grade: C+