Fantasy Football 2021: Funny Team Names for the Upcoming Season
We're on the eve of NFL training camp season, as the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to open camp on Wednesday. This means that teams and fans alike are laying plans for the 2021 regular season.
While many fans are counting down the days until the return of real, meaningful football games, others are busy preparing for the fantasy season. The time for fantasy drafts is quickly approaching too—though it's best not to draft too early, because preseason injuries will again be a thing in 2021.
For its die-hard enthusiasts, fantasy football is serious business, but that doesn't mean that managers can't get a little silly when it comes to crafting their teams. We're talking about team names, specifically here.
While perhaps not as important as forging a winning roster—though for some, that may be debatable—finding the perfect team name can help create a rewarding experience from draft day to the postseason.
To help get those creative juices flowing, we're here with some humorous suggestions based around the 2021 season. Before we get into the funny, though, let's take a look at the top fantasy prospects for point-per-reception (PPR) scoring heading into training camps.
Fantasy Football PPR Top 40
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
8. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
10. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
11. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
12. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
13. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
14. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
16. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
17. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
18. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
19. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
20. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
21. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
22. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
23. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
24. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
25. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
26. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
27. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
28. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
29. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Ras
30. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
31. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
32. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
33. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
35. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
36. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
37. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
38. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans
40. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
Names Based on Injury Returns, Other Relevant Situations
Timeliness matters when it comes to fantasy team names. Now that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has retired, for example, "Feel the Brees" no longer makes a ton of sense.
Fortunately, there are plenty of storylines heading into camp that can be used as the basis of a strong team name. Players like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey are returning from injury, while teams like the New Orleans Saints are set to hold quarterback competitions.
The Green Bay Packers, meanwhile, have no real idea of when or if quarterback Aaron Rodgers will report to camp.
"I would just say there's nothing new to update on the issue," Murphy told reporters.
Some timely team names include:
Dak's Back
Barkley Up the Right Tree
I'd (Jordan) Love for Rodgers to Return
McCaffRe-Peat
Wheeeere's Aaron/
Me and Julio Down in Tennessee
Just Wanna Winston
BridgewaterWorld
Rookie-Themed Team Names
If the news cycle really isn't your thing, taking inspiration from the rookie draft class is usually a safe alternative.
While building a roster around a first-year player typically isn't a sound strategy, rookies can provide a ton of upside because of their draft positioning. Unproven players generally don't get drafted in the first couple of rounds, but they can deliver on the stat sheet.
Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, for example, racked up an incredible 1,400 receiving yards as a rookie last season.
With this topic in mind, here are some suggestions based around incoming rookies like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance and more:
Mac Attack
Lawrence and Order
Fields of Dreams
Najee, I'm Good
Chase Jam
50 Shades of Trey
DeVonta's Inferno
Moore Wins, Please!
Bateman Forever
Pitts' Creek
Oldies but Goodies
While it's fun to be innovative, there's something to be said for tradition. Just as we've become accustomed to seeing players like Tom Brady, Julio Jones and Aaron Rodgers on the football field, some team names have become fantasy staples.
While rehashing team names from years past won't appeal to everyone, some classics simply never go out of style:
Tompa Bay
Hot Chubb Time Machine
Brady's Bunch
Me and Julio Down at the Schoolyard
Charks and Recreation
One Flew over the JuJu Nest
Davante's Peak
Tin Kupp
Dak to the Future
Game of Jones
Belichick Your Head
What's Up Mahomes
Zeke and Destroy
Roethlisbergers With Cheese
O' Henry
For Whom Odell Tolls
Country Roads, Take Mahomes