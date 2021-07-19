    Fantasy Football 2021: Funny Team Names for the Upcoming Season

    Kristopher Knox

      Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

      We're on the eve of NFL training camp season, as the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to open camp on Wednesday. This means that teams and fans alike are laying plans for the 2021 regular season.

      While many fans are counting down the days until the return of real, meaningful football games, others are busy preparing for the fantasy season. The time for fantasy drafts is quickly approaching too—though it's best not to draft too early, because preseason injuries will again be a thing in 2021.

      For its die-hard enthusiasts, fantasy football is serious business, but that doesn't mean that managers can't get a little silly when it comes to crafting their teams. We're talking about team names, specifically here.

      While perhaps not as important as forging a winning roster—though for some, that may be debatable—finding the perfect team name can help create a rewarding experience from draft day to the postseason. 

      To help get those creative juices flowing, we're here with some humorous suggestions based around the 2021 season. Before we get into the funny, though, let's take a look at the top fantasy prospects for point-per-reception (PPR) scoring heading into training camps.

    Fantasy Football PPR Top 40

      Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

      1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

      2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

      7. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      8. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      9. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      10. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

      11. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      12. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

      13. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      14. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      16. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      17. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      18. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      19. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

      20. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

      21. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

      22. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      23. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      24. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      25. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

      26. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      27. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

      28. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

      29. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Ras

      30. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      31. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      32. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      33. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      34. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

      35. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      36. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      37. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      38. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      39. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans

      40. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

    Names Based on Injury Returns, Other Relevant Situations

      Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

      Timeliness matters when it comes to fantasy team names. Now that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has retired, for example, "Feel the Brees" no longer makes a ton of sense.

      Fortunately, there are plenty of storylines heading into camp that can be used as the basis of a strong team name. Players like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey are returning from injury, while teams like the New Orleans  Saints are set to hold quarterback competitions.

      The Green Bay Packers, meanwhile, have no real idea of when or if quarterback Aaron Rodgers will report to camp.

      "I would just say there's nothing new to update on the issue," Murphy told reporters.

      Some timely team names include:

         

      Dak's Back

      Barkley Up the Right Tree

      I'd (Jordan) Love for Rodgers to Return

      McCaffRe-Peat

      Wheeeere's Aaron/

      Me and Julio Down in Tennessee

      Just Wanna Winston

      BridgewaterWorld

    Rookie-Themed Team Names

      David Dermer/Associated Press

      If the news cycle really isn't your thing, taking inspiration from the rookie draft class is usually a safe alternative.

      While building a roster around a first-year player typically isn't a sound strategy, rookies can provide a ton of upside because of their draft positioning. Unproven players generally don't get drafted in the first couple of rounds, but they can deliver on the stat sheet.

      Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, for example, racked up an incredible 1,400 receiving yards as a rookie last season.

      With this topic in mind, here are some suggestions based around incoming rookies like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance and more:

         

      Mac Attack

      Lawrence and Order

      Fields of Dreams

      Najee, I'm Good

      Chase Jam

      50 Shades of Trey

      DeVonta's Inferno

      Moore Wins, Please!

      Bateman Forever

      Pitts' Creek

    Oldies but Goodies

      Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

      While it's fun to be innovative, there's something to be said for tradition. Just as we've become accustomed to seeing players like Tom Brady, Julio Jones and Aaron Rodgers on the football field, some team names have become fantasy staples.

      While rehashing team names from years past won't appeal to everyone, some classics simply never go out of style:

        

      Tompa Bay

      Hot Chubb Time Machine

      Brady's Bunch

      Me and Julio Down at the Schoolyard

      Charks and Recreation

      One Flew over the JuJu Nest

      Davante's Peak

      Tin Kupp

      Dak to the Future

      Game of Jones

      Belichick Your Head

      What's Up Mahomes

      Zeke and Destroy

      Roethlisbergers With Cheese

      O' Henry

      For Whom Odell Tolls

      Country Roads, Take Mahomes

