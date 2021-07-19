Fantasy Football 2021: Funny Team Names for the Upcoming Season

0 of 4

We're on the eve of NFL training camp season, as the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to open camp on Wednesday. This means that teams and fans alike are laying plans for the 2021 regular season.

While many fans are counting down the days until the return of real, meaningful football games, others are busy preparing for the fantasy season. The time for fantasy drafts is quickly approaching too—though it's best not to draft too early, because preseason injuries will again be a thing in 2021.

For its die-hard enthusiasts, fantasy football is serious business, but that doesn't mean that managers can't get a little silly when it comes to crafting their teams. We're talking about team names, specifically here.

While perhaps not as important as forging a winning roster—though for some, that may be debatable—finding the perfect team name can help create a rewarding experience from draft day to the postseason.

To help get those creative juices flowing, we're here with some humorous suggestions based around the 2021 season. Before we get into the funny, though, let's take a look at the top fantasy prospects for point-per-reception (PPR) scoring heading into training camps.