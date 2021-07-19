2021 NHL Mock Draft: Latest Predictions for All 1st-Round Prospects

0 of 3

EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

Michigan defenseman Owen Power appears to be in line to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft Friday.

Power could kick off a fantastic night for the Michigan hockey program since Matthew Beniers is projected to be a top-three selection as well.

The Buffalo Sabres are back on top of the draft order for the second time in four years. They selected Rasmus Dahlin with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. Dahlin is one of two defensemen to be chosen first since 2007. Aaron Ekblad was the other one in 2014.

If Power is the top pick, the Seattle Kraken's first draft choice at No. 2 will decide the way in which the draft will go.

Seattle could land Beniers, but it could also go after United States U-18 defenseman Luke Hughes or Edmonton Oil Kings right winger Dylan Guenther. Seattle's draft direction may not be determined until after the expansion draft Wednesday.

The Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets round out the top five selections.