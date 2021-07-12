NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021

1 of 5

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Hypothetical deal: Aaron Rodgers for QB Drew Lock, WR KJ Hamler and two first-round picks

Trade rumors have swirled here ever since ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on draft day that the reigning NFL MVP does not want to return to the Green Bay Packers, and Rodgers has yet to publicly dispute that idea (although he has suggested there could be some clarity later this month).

For now, a deal absolutely cannot be ruled out if Rodgers refuses to play in Green Bay, and the Denver Broncos have been a pretty obvious favorite throughout this saga. In fact, KOA Radio's Benjamin Allbright estimated last month that Denver had a 60-40 chance of completing a trade for the 37-year-old.

The Broncos have been desperate for a franchise quarterback ever since Peyton Manning retired, and they might not be willing to wait to see if Lock or newcomer Teddy Bridgewater can cut it. The former has been wildly inconsistent and erratic in his first two seasons, while the latter might not have the playmaking ability to carry an NFL offense.

It probably goes without saying that Rodgers with key complements Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Garett Bolles and Melvin Gordon would immediately turn the Broncos into a contender in the AFC West (Denver had an above-average defense in 2020 and looks even stronger on that side of the ball now).

That could make it a lot harder for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to walk through to the Super Bowl in the AFC for the third year in a row, while a Rodgers trade out of the conference would elevate the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North and make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an even more obvious favorite in the NFC.