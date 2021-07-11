MLB Draft 2021: Scouting Reports for Top Major League Baseball Prospects

0 of 2

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For the first time, the Major League Baseball draft will be held on All-Star Weekend.

Typically, the top high school and collegiate prospects in the country are chosen in June and some are at their first minor league destinations by now.

The adjusted date gives the stars of the future a chance to be involved in baseball's showcase week, and it puts more attention on the newest professional players.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will make someone's dream come true as the No. 1 overall pick, but their decision was still unknown going into Sunday afternoon.

Most mock drafts have high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer landing with the Pirates, but they could also look at Louisville catcher Henry Davis or prep shortstop Jordan Lawlar.

The top pitchers in the draft pool come from Vanderbilt. Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter are expected to be top-10 picks, but their actual landing spots are dependent on what Pittsburgh does at the top.