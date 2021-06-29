7 Young NHL Players on Course for Big-Money Extensions

7 Young NHL Players on Course for Big-Money ExtensionsJune 29, 2021
Much of the focus of NHL fans and pundits this offseason will be on where the top unrestricted free agents sign and how much they'll get on their new contracts. However, several young stars are also in line for significant pay raises.
As of June 28, 289 players will become restricted free agents on July 28. A number of them are completing their entry-level contracts (ELC) and lack salary arbitration rights. Most will end up signed to affordable short-term deals as they haven't reached their full potential and lack the leverage to haggle for lucrative contracts.
A few, such as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson, have already established themselves as NHL stars and invaluable members of their respective teams. They can expect to receive big raises on their next contracts.
How much could these young stars get coming off their ELCs and for how long? Which players could they compare themselves to in order to justify their new deals? Read on to find out and feel free to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
Among a trio of defensemen on this list, Miro Heiskanen was selected third overall in the 2017 NHL draft by the Dallas Stars. He made their roster a year later, blossoming into one of the league's best all-around blueliners.
Heiskanen garnered league-wide attention during his sophomore campaign with 35 points in 68 games. He was also the Stars' leading scorer (26 points) during the 2020 playoffs. The 21-year-old rearguard's average ice time (24:58) this season ranked ninth among all skaters.
Esa Lindell is the Stars' highest-paid rearguard with an annual cap hit of $5.8 million. The highest-paid defensemen closest to Heiskanen's age are Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot (24-years-old, $8 million annual average value), the Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad (25, $7.5 million AAV) and the Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov (24, $6.75 million).
As the Stars' top defenseman, Heiskanen is in line for a big raise. Stars general manager Jim Nill could prefer inking the youngster to a maximum eight-year contract. With just $15.2 million in cap space, however, Nill could attempt to sign him to a deal closer to Provorov's $6.75 million than Chabot's $8 million.
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Selected seventh overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2018 NHL draft, Quinn Hughes quickly became their top defenseman during his rookie campaign in 2019-20. He led all NHL newcomers with 53 points and was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy.
Quinn, 21, struggled defensively during his sophomore season on a porous Canucks blue line, finishing with a team-worst plus-minus of minus-24. Still, he was third in team scoring with 41 points and fifth among NHL defensemen in total points (94) since 2019-20.
Part of the Canucks' promising young core that includes Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, Hughes will get a big raise on his next contract. The question is how general manager Jim Benning can fit it within his projected $15.8 million salary-cap space, especially with Pettersson also coming off his entry-level contract.
Hughes' offensive stats and upside should put him within range of Ottawa's Thomas Chabot's $8 million annual average value. Given the Canucks cap limitations, Benning could try to ink him to a three-year deal worth an annual average value of around $6.5 million with the promise of a bigger payday down the road.
Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
“Dollar Bill Kirill” is the nickname Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba bestowed on rookie teammate Kirill Kaprizov this season. The 24-year-old Russian winger is about to earn a lot more dollars on his next contract.
Kaprizov made a strong first impression, leading the Wild and all of this season's NHL rookies with 27 goals and 51 points in 55 games. He also proved his mettle in his first NHL postseason, scoring two goals and adding an assist in seven games. His efforts made him a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy.
A dynamic forward with superb offensive skills who can skate on either wing, Kaprizov is the most naturally gifted scorer the Wild have had since Marian Gaborik was in his Minnesota heyday from 2000-01 to 2008-09. The highest-paid left wingers around his age are the Calgary Flames Matthew Tkachuk ($7 million annually) and the Chicago Blackhawks Alex DeBrincat ($6.4 million).
On June 18, The Athletic's Michael Russo reported this could be a tough negotiation. Kaprizov is seeking a short-term deal to reach unrestricted free agent status sooner, while the Wild prefer a long-term contract. Whatever the term length, his annual average value will undergo a significant rise.
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche selected Cale Makar with the fourth-overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft. Since his impressive debut during the 2019 NHL playoffs with six points in 10 games, Makar's wasted little time carving out his spot among the league's elite defensemen.
A skillful puck-moving blueliner, Makar took home the Calder Memorial Trophy last season with 50 points in 57 games. The 22-year-old is among this year's finalists for the James Norris Memorial Trophy with 44 points in as many games.
Makar still hasn't reached his playing prime. With his skills and youth, he could be among the league's top rearguards for the next decade. Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic could try to get this youngster under contract for the league maximum eight years before his value eclipses $10 million per season.
The Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot is the closest to Makar's age among the NHL's highest-paid defensemen, earning an annual average value of $8 million on an eight-year contract. The Avalanche rearguard could seek something closer to $9 million on a long-term deal.
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Winner of the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2019, Elias Pettersson has become the Vancouver Canucks top offensive forward. Despite suffering a season-ending upper-body injury in March, he's tied with captain Bo Horvat for most total points (153) among the Canucks over the past three seasons.
Selected with the fifth overall pick in 2017, the 22-year-old Pettersson is an offensively gifted forward with slick playmaking skills and an accurate shot. He's part of the Canucks core of young talent that also features fellow restricted free agent Quinn Hughes.
Pettersson's value to the Canucks as a top-line center means he's going to be paid like one. How much will depend on how much cap space general manager Jim Benning has to sign him and Hughes to new deals.
New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal is the closest to Pettersson's age and skill set. He's entering the second season of a three-year deal with an annual average value of $7 million. With the Canucks carrying $15.2 million in cap room, Benning could attempt to get Pettersson signed to a similar deal with the promise of a major pay raise afterward.
Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes
One of the key players behind the Carolina Hurricanes finishing atop the Central Division this season, Andrei Svechnikov will soon become among their highest-paid players. The 21-year-old left winger quickly rose to prominence as one of their top scorers.
Taken second overall in the 2018 NHL draft, Svechnikov joined the Hurricanes that following season. The 6'2", 195-pounder reached or exceeded 20 goals in each of his first two seasons. He enjoyed a career-best 61-point performance in 68 games last season. While his numbers were down a bit this year, he still finished with 15 goals and 42 points in 55 games.
Sitting second to linemate Sebastian Aho among Hurricanes scorers in total goals (59) since 2018-19, Svechnikov's best seasons remain ahead of him. Comparable wingers are Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk ($7 million annually) and Chicago Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat ($6.4 million).
Svechnikov's lack of arbitration rights means the leverage in contract talks rests with Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell. With $29.4 million in cap space, they have room to pay him a substantial raise. The young winger could get between $6 million and $7 million on a short- or long-term deal.
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
The son of former NHL star Keith Tkachuk and brother of Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk is a vital part of the Ottawa Senators' rebuilding plan. It's expected the 21-year-old left winger will see a significant pay raise on his next contract.
Selected fourth overall by the Senators in the 2018 NHL draft, Tkachuk has blossomed into a power forward and a team leader over the past three seasons. The 6'4", 212-pounder leads the Senators in total goals since 2018-19 (60), even-strength goals (49), game-winners (nine) and hits with 725.
Brother Matthew would be the perfect comparable as the brothers play a similar style. The older Tkachuk is earning $7 million annually with the Calgary Flames on a three-year contract. Senators general manager Pierre Dorion could prefer signing Brady to a long-term deal for around the same cap hit.
With $28.5 million in salary-cap space for 2021-22, the Senators have sufficient room to re-sign Tkachuk and fellow restricted free agents Drake Batherson and Victor Mete. It shouldn't take long to reach a suitable agreement with their top forward.
Player stats via NHL.com and salary info (as of June 28, 2021) via Cap Friendly.