7 Young NHL Players on Course for Big-Money Extensions

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Much of the focus of NHL fans and pundits this offseason will be on where the top unrestricted free agents sign and how much they'll get on their new contracts. However, several young stars are also in line for significant pay raises.

As of June 28, 289 players will become restricted free agents on July 28. A number of them are completing their entry-level contracts (ELC) and lack salary arbitration rights. Most will end up signed to affordable short-term deals as they haven't reached their full potential and lack the leverage to haggle for lucrative contracts.

A few, such as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson, have already established themselves as NHL stars and invaluable members of their respective teams. They can expect to receive big raises on their next contracts.

How much could these young stars get coming off their ELCs and for how long? Which players could they compare themselves to in order to justify their new deals? Read on to find out and feel free to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.