NBA Mock Draft 2021: Projections for Prospects with Most Star Potential

NBA Mock Draft 2021: Projections for Prospects with Most Star PotentialJune 29, 2021
The 2021 NBA draft class is one marked by star potential. Whereas last year's class featuring LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards came in with low expectations, there's a group in this year's draft that will come in with lofty projections.
That list includes the presumptive No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham. The big-bodied point guard from Oklahoma State would have contended to be the first pick if he could have left straight out of high school last year. His one-year career with the Cowboys did nothing to stop that from being the case.
There are three other prospects who stand out as potential superstars as well, though.
USC's Evan Mobley, Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs and Jalen Green of the G League figure to round out the top four selections and have sky-high ceilings that should have teams salivating.
With Cunningham seemingly playing the role of top pick. here's a look at where the other three may go as well as predictions for the rest of the first round.
First-Round Mock Draft
1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State
2. Houston Rockets: Evan Mobley, C, USC
3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jalen Green, SG, G League
4. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga
5. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Kuminga, SF, G League
6. Oklahoma City Thunder: Davion Mitchell, PG, Baylor
7. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves): Scottie Barnes, F, Florida State
8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls): Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee
9. Sacramento Kings: Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan
10. New Orleans Pelicans: Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga
11. Charlotte Hornets: Kai Jones, PF/C, Texas
12. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Johnson, F, Duke
13. Indiana Pacers: James Bouknight, SG, UConn
14. Golden State Warriors: Tre Mann, PG, Florida
15. Washington Wizards: Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn
16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston Celtics): Josh Giddey, SG, Adelaide 36ers
17. Memphis Grizzlies: Moses Moody, SG/SF, Arkansas
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat): Alperen Sengun, PF/C, Turkey
19. New York Knicks: Isaiah Jackson, PF/C, Kentucky
20. Atlanta Hawks: Jared Butler, PG, Butler
21. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks): Ziaire Williams, SG/SF, Stanford
22. Los Angeles Lakers: Cameron Thomas, SG, LSU
23. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers): Usman Garuba, PF, Real Madrid
24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jaden Springer, PG, Tennessee
25. Los Angeles Clippers: Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon
26. Denver Nuggets: Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Illinois
27. Brooklyn Nets: Day'Ron Sharpe, C, North Carolina
28. Philadelphia 76ers: Marcus Bagley, SF, Arizona State
29. Phoenix Suns: Miles McBride, PG, West Virginia
30. Utah Jazz: Josh Christopher, SG, Arizona State
Evan Mobley to the Houston Rockets
Transitioning from the days of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the Houston Rockets are in desperate need of a star to build around. Evan Mobley has all the tools to become that kind of superstar.
While it looked like the game was going away from centers just a few years ago, the top two MVP vote-getters were Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. The 19-year-old definitely has some refinements to make in his game, but the tools he brings to the table are enough to invest the second pick in him.
As is, Mobley is already an elite shot-blocker. He averaged 2.9 per game and was disciplined enough to average just 1.8 fouls per game while doing it. He's an intelligent defender with the athleticism to switch on pick-and-rolls and stick with guards when called upon.
Offensively, he's a bit limited to rim-running and shooting inside the arc. That's still an impressive offensive arsenal for a big man at his age, and there's enough in his jumper to believe he can extend his range to three-point range.
The Rockets roster is such that patience is going to be key. They still have $91 million invested in John Wall's contract, and the roster isn't close to contending. Opting for a prospect with a little higher floor and a ready-made game does them no good.
Their best bet is to take the clear-cut best center in the draft and prepare for a long rebuild.
Jalen Green to the Cleveland Cavaliers
This pick is where things get interesting as far as the top four picks go. A strong case could be made for Jalen Suggs or Jalen Green to head to Cleveland.
For the Cavs, it may come down to how they feel about Darius Garland and Collin Sexton. After spending back-to-back top ten picks on the undersized guard duo in 2018 (Sexton) and 2019 (Garland) they are going to be faced with this decision provided the Pistons take Cunningham and the Rockets take Mobley.
Sexton and Garland were both dynamic on the offensive end this season but figuring out how to put a good defense together with them both on the floor has been a challenge. They were 30th in defensive rating in 2020 and only improved to 25th this season.
If the Cavs opt to keep Sexton, it would make sense to draft Suggs. He could slide in as the point guard but help cover bigger guards with his larger frame.
However, the more likely scenario seems to be trading Sexton and hanging on to Garland. Sexton is due for an extension sooner, and Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated has reported the Cavs have explored trade options for Sexton.
They shouldn't have a hard time finding a buyer for a 22-year-old coming off his best season to date. He averaged 24.3 points and 4.4 assists per game, both were career highs.
Green could develop into the same prolific scorer but has a more prototypical shooting guard build at 6'5".
Jalen Suggs to the Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are at a crossroads with the free agency of Kyle Lowry. The 35-year-old has been an integral part of what they've done as a franchise in his nine seasons with the club. Moving on from him would be the end of an era.
Having the opportunity to get Jalen Suggs would soften that blow and shorten the time necessary to become a factor in the East again.
Suggs has a pro-ready frame and game. At 6'4" 205 pounds, he has plenty of size to guard either point guards or shooting guards. He has a diverse enough game to play either position on the offensive end of the floor.
He demonstrated great vision and creativity at Gonzaga, but he also showed his strengths as a cutter who could play off the ball.
That will be important as the Raptors will likely pair him with Fred VanVleet, who has played well splitting point guard duties with Lowry.
If Suggs slides all the way to No. 4, a mutually beneficial relationship could blossom where Suggs gets to a place he can contribute right away and the Raptors get right back to relevance.