    NBA Mock Draft 2021: Projections for Prospects with Most Star Potential

    Alex Ballentine@Ballentine_AlexFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2021

    NBA Mock Draft 2021: Projections for Prospects with Most Star Potential

    0 of 4

      Paul Sancya/Associated Press

      The 2021 NBA draft class is one marked by star potential. Whereas last year's class featuring LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards came in with low expectations, there's a group in this year's draft that will come in with lofty projections. 

      That list includes the presumptive No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham. The big-bodied point guard from Oklahoma State would have contended to be the first pick if he could have left straight out of high school last year. His one-year career with the Cowboys did nothing to stop that from being the case. 

      There are three other prospects who stand out as potential superstars as well, though. 

      USC's Evan Mobley, Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs and Jalen Green of the G League figure to round out the top four selections and have sky-high ceilings that should have teams salivating. 

      With Cunningham seemingly playing the role of top pick. here's a look at where the other three may go as well as predictions for the rest of the first round.

    First-Round Mock Draft

    1 of 4

      Garett Fisbeck/Associated Press

      1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State

      2. Houston Rockets: Evan Mobley, C, USC

      3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jalen Green, SG, G League

      4. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga

      5. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Kuminga, SF, G League

      6. Oklahoma City Thunder: Davion Mitchell, PG, Baylor

      7. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves): Scottie Barnes, F, Florida State

      8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls): Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee

      9. Sacramento Kings: Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan

      10. New Orleans Pelicans: Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga

      11. Charlotte Hornets: Kai Jones, PF/C, Texas

      12. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Johnson, F, Duke

      13. Indiana Pacers: James Bouknight, SG, UConn

      14. Golden State Warriors: Tre Mann, PG, Florida

      15. Washington Wizards: Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn

      16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston Celtics): Josh Giddey, SG, Adelaide 36ers

      17. Memphis Grizzlies: Moses Moody, SG/SF, Arkansas

      18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat): Alperen Sengun, PF/C, Turkey

      19. New York Knicks: Isaiah Jackson, PF/C, Kentucky

      20. Atlanta Hawks: Jared Butler, PG, Butler

      21. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks): Ziaire Williams, SG/SF, Stanford

      22. Los Angeles Lakers: Cameron Thomas, SG, LSU

      23. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers): Usman Garuba, PF, Real Madrid

      24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jaden Springer, PG, Tennessee

      25. Los Angeles Clippers: Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon

      26. Denver Nuggets: Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Illinois

      27. Brooklyn Nets: Day'Ron Sharpe, C, North Carolina

      28. Philadelphia 76ers: Marcus Bagley, SF, Arizona State

      29. Phoenix Suns: Miles McBride, PG, West Virginia

      30. Utah Jazz: Josh Christopher, SG, Arizona State

    Evan Mobley to the Houston Rockets

    2 of 4

      Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

      Transitioning from the days of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the Houston Rockets are in desperate need of a star to build around. Evan Mobley has all the tools to become that kind of superstar. 

      While it looked like the game was going away from centers just a few years ago, the top two MVP vote-getters were Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. The 19-year-old definitely has some refinements to make in his game, but the tools he brings to the table are enough to invest the second pick in him. 

      As is, Mobley is already an elite shot-blocker. He averaged 2.9 per game and was disciplined enough to average just 1.8 fouls per game while doing it. He's an intelligent defender with the athleticism to switch on pick-and-rolls and stick with guards when called upon. 

      Offensively, he's a bit limited to rim-running and shooting inside the arc. That's still an impressive offensive arsenal for a big man at his age, and there's enough in his jumper to believe he can extend his range to three-point range. 

      The Rockets roster is such that patience is going to be key. They still have $91 million invested in John Wall's contract, and the roster isn't close to contending. Opting for a prospect with a little higher floor and a ready-made game does them no good. 

      Their best bet is to take the clear-cut best center in the draft and prepare for a long rebuild. 

    Jalen Green to the Cleveland Cavaliers

    3 of 4

      Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

      This pick is where things get interesting as far as the top four picks go. A strong case could be made for Jalen Suggs or Jalen Green to head to Cleveland. 

      For the Cavs, it may come down to how they feel about Darius Garland and Collin Sexton. After spending back-to-back top ten picks on the undersized guard duo in 2018 (Sexton) and 2019 (Garland) they are going to be faced with this decision provided the Pistons take Cunningham and the Rockets take Mobley. 

      Sexton and Garland were both dynamic on the offensive end this season but figuring out how to put a good defense together with them both on the floor has been a challenge.  They were 30th in defensive rating in 2020 and only improved to 25th this season. 

      If the Cavs opt to keep Sexton, it would make sense to draft Suggs. He could slide in as the point guard but help cover bigger guards with his larger frame. 

      However, the more likely scenario seems to be trading Sexton and hanging on to Garland. Sexton is due for an extension sooner, and Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated has reported the Cavs have explored trade options for Sexton. 

      They shouldn't have a hard time finding a buyer for a 22-year-old coming off his best season to date. He averaged 24.3 points and 4.4 assists per game, both were career highs. 

      Green could develop into the same prolific scorer but has a more prototypical shooting guard build at 6'5". 

    Jalen Suggs to the Toronto Raptors

    4 of 4

      Jamie Squire/Getty Images

      The Toronto Raptors are at a crossroads with the free agency of Kyle Lowry. The 35-year-old has been an integral part of what they've done as a franchise in his nine seasons with the club. Moving on from him would be the end of an era. 

      Having the opportunity to get Jalen Suggs would soften that blow and shorten the time necessary to become a factor in the East again. 

      Suggs has a pro-ready frame and game. At 6'4" 205 pounds, he has plenty of size to guard either point guards or shooting guards. He has a diverse enough game to play either position on the offensive end of the floor. 

      He demonstrated great vision and creativity at Gonzaga, but he also showed his strengths as a cutter who could play off the ball. 

      That will be important as the Raptors will likely pair him with Fred VanVleet, who has played well splitting point guard duties with Lowry. 

      If Suggs slides all the way to No. 4, a mutually beneficial relationship could blossom where Suggs gets to a place he can contribute right away and the Raptors get right back to relevance. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!