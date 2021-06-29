NBA Mock Draft 2021: Projections for Prospects with Most Star Potential

0 of 4

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA draft class is one marked by star potential. Whereas last year's class featuring LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards came in with low expectations, there's a group in this year's draft that will come in with lofty projections.

That list includes the presumptive No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham. The big-bodied point guard from Oklahoma State would have contended to be the first pick if he could have left straight out of high school last year. His one-year career with the Cowboys did nothing to stop that from being the case.

There are three other prospects who stand out as potential superstars as well, though.

USC's Evan Mobley, Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs and Jalen Green of the G League figure to round out the top four selections and have sky-high ceilings that should have teams salivating.

With Cunningham seemingly playing the role of top pick. here's a look at where the other three may go as well as predictions for the rest of the first round.