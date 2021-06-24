X

    Canadiens Eliminate Golden Knights, Advance to 1st Stanley Cup Final Since 1993

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 25, 2021

    The Montreal Canadiens celebrate a goal by Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi, second left, during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    David Becker/Associated Press

    The Montreal Canadiens have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993 after defeating the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime on Thursday at the Bell Centre.

    Artturi Lehkonen clinched the Cup berth with the overtime game-winner following passes from Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher.

    NHL on NBC Sports @NHLonNBCSports

    For the first time in 28 years, the Montreal Canadiens are headed BACK to the #StanleyCup Final! https://t.co/5UR0kKOgf9

    The Canadiens were put in position to score after goaltender Carey Price, who made 37 saves, stopped a blistering slap shot from Alec Martinez. Montreal corralled the loose puck and began rushing to the Vegas goal.

    The two teams traded goals throughout the game.

    Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber started the scoring in the first period before Vegas left wing Reilly Smith answered before intermission.

    Montreal right wing Cole Caufield put the Habs back in the lead in the second period, but Martinez collected a loose puck and put it past Price at 1:08 of the third.

    Vegas opted to start Robin Lehner in goal for Marc-Andre Fleury, who was in the crease for four of the first five games. Lehner had 29 saves.

    The Canadiens beat the Golden Knights four games to two in the best-of-seven matchup.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

          

    Notable Performances

    Golden Knights D Alec Martinez: 1 G, 6 SOG

    Golden Knights RW Reilly Smith: 1 G, 5 SOG

    Golden Knights LW Max Pacioretty: 5 SOG

    Canadiens RW Cole Caufield: 1 G, 4 SOG

    Canadiens LW Artturi Lehkonen1 G, 4 SOG

    Canadiens G Carey Price: 37 SV

         

    What's Next?

    Montreal will face either the Tampa Bay Lightning or New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup Final. Tampa will host New York for Game 7 of its Stanley Cup semifinal series Friday at 8 p.m. ET in Amalie Arena.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Canadiens make 1st Stanley Cup Final since '93

      Canadiens make 1st Stanley Cup Final since '93
      Montreal Canadiens logo
      Montreal Canadiens

      Canadiens make 1st Stanley Cup Final since '93

      Emily Kaplan
      via ESPN.com

      Montreal Canadiens Win Game 6 in OT, Advance to Stanley Cup Final

      Montreal Canadiens Win Game 6 in OT, Advance to Stanley Cup Final
      Montreal Canadiens logo
      Montreal Canadiens

      Montreal Canadiens Win Game 6 in OT, Advance to Stanley Cup Final

      Luiza Vidal
      via Last Word On Hockey

      [Highlight] Cole Caufield scores another clutch goal

      [Highlight] Cole Caufield scores another clutch goal
      Montreal Canadiens logo
      Montreal Canadiens

      [Highlight] Cole Caufield scores another clutch goal

      Justin Blades
      via Eyes On The Prize

      [Highlight] Carey Price keeps Montreal in the lead with a huge pad save

      [Highlight] Carey Price keeps Montreal in the lead with a huge pad save
      Montreal Canadiens logo
      Montreal Canadiens

      [Highlight] Carey Price keeps Montreal in the lead with a huge pad save

      Justin Blades
      via Eyes On The Prize