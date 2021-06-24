Canadiens Eliminate Golden Knights, Advance to 1st Stanley Cup Final Since 1993

David Becker/Associated Press

The Montreal Canadiens have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993 after defeating the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime on Thursday at the Bell Centre.

Artturi Lehkonen clinched the Cup berth with the overtime game-winner following passes from Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher.

The Canadiens were put in position to score after goaltender Carey Price, who made 37 saves, stopped a blistering slap shot from Alec Martinez. Montreal corralled the loose puck and began rushing to the Vegas goal.

The two teams traded goals throughout the game.

Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber started the scoring in the first period before Vegas left wing Reilly Smith answered before intermission.

Montreal right wing Cole Caufield put the Habs back in the lead in the second period, but Martinez collected a loose puck and put it past Price at 1:08 of the third.

Vegas opted to start Robin Lehner in goal for Marc-Andre Fleury, who was in the crease for four of the first five games. Lehner had 29 saves.



The Canadiens beat the Golden Knights four games to two in the best-of-seven matchup.

Notable Performances

Golden Knights D Alec Martinez: 1 G, 6 SOG

Golden Knights RW Reilly Smith: 1 G, 5 SOG

Golden Knights LW Max Pacioretty: 5 SOG

Canadiens RW Cole Caufield: 1 G, 4 SOG

Canadiens LW Artturi Lehkonen: 1 G, 4 SOG

Canadiens G Carey Price: 37 SV

What's Next?

Montreal will face either the Tampa Bay Lightning or New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup Final. Tampa will host New York for Game 7 of its Stanley Cup semifinal series Friday at 8 p.m. ET in Amalie Arena.

