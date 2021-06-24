Euro 2020: Power-Ranking All 16 Teams in the Knockout Stage

10 of 16

After making it through the group stage with an impressive seven points, achieved in a mostly unimpressive manner, the Three Lions set themselves up for a match with old foes Germany, who finished second in the much-talked-about Group of Death.

Two goals in three matches won't please the local fans, despite winning the group. It would be nice if they could do it in style once in a while.

Harry Kane, unstoppable for the majority of this past Premier League season, has been largely invisible in the tournament. The chances created have been few, and the flow and pattern of play have been frayed at best. With so much hope and optimism going into the competition, it feels as though the momentum has been halted, despite results most countries would be quite happy with.

That's England for you.

Defense was the area of the pitch that presented the most concern heading into the tournament, but the unit has been strong with zero goals allowed during group play. In the final match against Czech Republic, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire made his return and helped to limit the opposition to only one shot on target. Expect Maguire and Manchester City's rejuvenated John Stones to start the rest of the way forward.

The expectations will always be sky-high for this team, and the reality may not match that. Beating a Germany side that's not at its best and nearing a long-overdue managerial transition at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday would be a huge boost for Gareth Southgate's side as it hopes to bring a major trophy home for the first time in over 50 years.