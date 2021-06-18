Fantasy Baseball 2021: Top Replacements for Injured MLB Players for Week 11

0 of 3

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The injuries to Jacob deGrom and Tyler Glasnow were a brutal blow for Major League Baseball fans.

Glasnow's ailment appears to be much more serious right now, as he is rehabbing a UCL injury that will likely keep him out until the postseason.

DeGrom left his most recent start with a shoulder injury, and there is hope he can return sooner rather than later.

While fantasy baseball players wait for the latest deGrom update, they are scouring the waiver wire for help at starting pitcher.

The good news is there are a handful of intriguing options to pick up, but none of them are going to match the dominant production that deGrom and Glasnow turned in this season.

The latest wave of waiver-wire pickups should help with damage control at the position. The hope is that one or two of the top candidates turn into solid enough fantasy contributors to make you miss deGrom or Glasnow a bit less.