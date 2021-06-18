Fantasy Baseball 2021: Top Replacements for Injured MLB Players for Week 11June 18, 2021
Fantasy Baseball 2021: Top Replacements for Injured MLB Players for Week 11
The injuries to Jacob deGrom and Tyler Glasnow were a brutal blow for Major League Baseball fans.
Glasnow's ailment appears to be much more serious right now, as he is rehabbing a UCL injury that will likely keep him out until the postseason.
DeGrom left his most recent start with a shoulder injury, and there is hope he can return sooner rather than later.
While fantasy baseball players wait for the latest deGrom update, they are scouring the waiver wire for help at starting pitcher.
The good news is there are a handful of intriguing options to pick up, but none of them are going to match the dominant production that deGrom and Glasnow turned in this season.
The latest wave of waiver-wire pickups should help with damage control at the position. The hope is that one or two of the top candidates turn into solid enough fantasy contributors to make you miss deGrom or Glasnow a bit less.
Matt Manning, SP, Detroit
Matt Manning became the latest pitching prospect to join the Detroit Tigers' major-league roster on Thursday.
The right-handed hurler turned in a solid debut with two earned runs on four hits over five innings.
Manning did not receive an ideal draw for his big-league debut since he went head-to-head with Shohei Ohtani.
The 23-year-old's first outing was promising enough to consider him as a waiver-wire candidate following the injuries to DeGrom and Glasnow.
Manning did have a problem with home run concession at Triple-A. He let up 11 long balls in 32.1 innings, but Detroit is hoping his 2019 form shows up in the majors.
At Double-A in 2019, Manning struck out 148 batters and went 11-5 with a 2.56 ERA over 133.2 innings.
It may take a few starts for Manning to gain comfort in the majors, but he has the potential to be a solid rotation piece for the struggling Tigers.
He is worth a pickup now as a low-risk, high-reward addition, and he could pay off right away if he turns in a quality start or two.
James Kaprielian, SP, Oakland
James Kaprielian's solid start with the Oakland Athletics has flown under the radar, especially if you do not pay a ton of attention to the American League West.
The 27-year-old allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his six appearances, and he recorded six or more strikeouts in four of those contests.
In his last outing, Kaprielian shut down the Kansas City Royals with zero earned runs and seven strikeouts over six innings.
The strikeout total is the most notable stat from that start since the Royals do not wait until deep in the count to make contact.
Kaprielian's first June start at Coors Field was also impressive since he limited the Colorado Rockies to two earned runs in five frames.
Kaprielian could be viewed as a more reliable pickup than Manning at the moment, and if he turns in another strong start or two, his roster percentage should go up to around 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy baseball leagues.
Patrick Corbin, SP, Washington
A dominant start against the Pittsburgh Pirates might have been the perfect remedy for Patrick Corbin's struggles.
The left-handed hurler turned in his best outing of the season on Tuesday with seven strikeouts and one earned run over 8.1 innings.
Prior to that start, Corbin let up three or four earned runs in four consecutive starts and did not last past the sixth inning.
The 31-year-old is 4-5 with a 5.60 ERA, so he could be a player to avoid for some fantasy baseball players, but he will go into his next start with plenty of confidence.
If he turns around his OK season in the next month or two, Corbin could be a solid depth piece to add among some aces on your roster.
