US Open 2021 Odds: Predictions for Top Contenders at Torrey Pines
Bryson DeChambeau is the reigning champion of the U.S. Open, but that is one of the few accomplishments he earned at a major championship.
The 27-year-old American did not finish inside the top 35 at the season's first two majors and he has one other top-10 finish in his career.
Despite the lack of consistency, DeChambeau is the second favorite to win at Torrey Pines Golf Club behind Jon Rahm.
Rahm enters the tournament in remarkable form and he is the rightful favorite to capture his first major title.
Xander Schauffele also deserves some attention on the betting market as one of the second favorites alongside DeChambeau at +1500 (bet $100 to win $1500).
Schauffele has a pristine U.S. Open record and he could be poised for another high finish at the tournament.
Bryson DeChambeau
Odds
Winner: +1500
Top 5: +335
Top 10: +163
DeChambeau's overall major record is concerning for anyone looking to place a wager on him.
He has a major victory to his name from Winged Foot Golf Club in 2020, but that was more of an exception to his full set of results.
DeChambeau landed in a tie for 46th at The Masters and a tie for 38th at the PGA Championship in 2021 and he has seven finishes outside the top 20 since the start of 2019.
DeChambeau is not in the best form either. He finished outside the top 35 in two of his last three starts and did not shoot better than 71 in any of his four rounds at The Memorial.
He is always capable of putting four strong rounds together, but the inconsistency across major tournaments makes him less reliable than the other favorites.
Prediction: Top 30 finish.
Jon Rahm
Odds
Winner: +1050
Top 5: +250
Top 10: +125
Rahm is more than deserving of his favorite tag.
The 26-year-old Spaniard would have come into the U.S. Open off a victory at The Memorial, but he was forced to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Rahm has been cleared to play at Torrey Pines and he should be near the top of the leaderboard all weekend.
Rahm finished inside the top 10 at both of the season's two majors and he has four top-10 finishes at Torrey Pines.
The pre-tournament favorite won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in 2017 and took seventh in this year's edition.
Everything is lining up for Rahm to land his first major crown in California. If he does not win, he should be in contention for the title, which makes him a strong candidate for top-five and top-10 prop bets.
Prediction: Top 5 finish.
Xander Schauffele
Odds
Winner: +1500
Top 5: +335
Top 10: +163
Schauffele could be the biggest lock to finish inside the top 10 at Torrey Pines.
The 27-year-old American has four consecutive top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open and he has eight placings of that kind in his major tournament career.
Schauffele has been a model of consistency for most of the PGA Tour season. He has five top-20 finishes in his last six starts.
His only missed cut came at the PGA Championship, but that was more of an outlier to his overall major form. It was his first missed cut since the 2017 PGA.
Schauffele does not have the pristine form at Torrey Pines that Rahm does, but he did take second at Farmers Insurance Open.
If he benefits from that on-course experience, Schauffele should be in the mix for the lead again and he would be a wise choice to be the outright winner.
Prediction: Top 5 finish.
Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.
Odds obtained from DraftKings Sportsbook.
