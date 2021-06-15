US Open 2021 Odds: Predictions for Top Contenders at Torrey Pines

0 of 3

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau is the reigning champion of the U.S. Open, but that is one of the few accomplishments he earned at a major championship.

The 27-year-old American did not finish inside the top 35 at the season's first two majors and he has one other top-10 finish in his career.

Despite the lack of consistency, DeChambeau is the second favorite to win at Torrey Pines Golf Club behind Jon Rahm.

Rahm enters the tournament in remarkable form and he is the rightful favorite to capture his first major title.

Xander Schauffele also deserves some attention on the betting market as one of the second favorites alongside DeChambeau at +1500 (bet $100 to win $1500).

Schauffele has a pristine U.S. Open record and he could be poised for another high finish at the tournament.