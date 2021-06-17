Finding Homes for Under-the-Radar NFL Free Agents Before 2021 Season

0 of 6

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The best NFL free agents left on the market ahead of training camps aren't hard to figure out.

Fans know the big names. Richard Sherman, Justin Houston, K.J. Wright and Melvin Ingram headline the list of top players left for the taking.

But what about the lesser-known names or underappreciated guys capable of making as big of an impact on a new team, if not more, than some of the household names?

Those lesser-known names are veterans with proven past production and plenty in the way of projectable upside in new homes. The best fits for each have the need and situation necessary to help produce that production.

These are the best under-the-radar free agents left and ideal homes for each.