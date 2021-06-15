1 Early Free-Agency Prediction for Every NHL Team

0 of 8

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The NHL's annual free-agent market will be opening a little later than its traditional July 1 start date. With the Stanley Cup playoffs scheduled to end in early July, free agency will begin on July 28 at noon EST.

Every year, the free-agent market features a handful of stars and a lot of depth players. This year's top unrestricted free agents include Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

Each NHL team will have big decisions to make regarding their respective free agents. Will they re-sign their key players even if the cost could use up valuable long-term cap room? Can they afford not to re-sign them? Will those with salary-cap space and roster issues to address make a big splash in this year's free-agent talent pool?

Here's our early look at the free-agent market with a brief prediction for 31 NHL clubs. We've excluded the Seattle Kraken as their initial roster won't be built until the July 21 expansion draft.