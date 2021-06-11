NHL Playoffs 2021: Analyzing Stanley Cup Odds for Every Remaining Team

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

The Stanley Cup playoffs field is down to four. One team from this quartet will soon be celebrating a championship to end the 2020-21 season.

None of the four No. 1 seeds are still in the playoffs. The highest-seeded team remaining was the last to clinch its spot in the next round, as the No. 2-seeded Vegas Golden Knights advanced with a 6-3 win over the No. 1-seeded Colorado Avalanche in a Game 6 matchup Thursday night.

The Tampa Bay Lightning (No. 3 seed), New York Islanders (No. 4) and Montreal Canadiens (No. 4) all pulled off upsets to get to this point.

Here's a closer look at the four remaining teams, along with the odds of each to win the Stanley Cup, per DraftKings Sportsbook.