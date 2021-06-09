The Best Value Contract on Every MLB Roster in 2021

0 of 6

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Whether it's a free-spending big-market team or a penny-pinching small-market squad, every MLB franchise is searching for value.

Ahead, we set out to find the contract with the best value on each roster, sticking to a few notable parameters.

First, no player earning more than $10 million was eligible. There are players earning that much who are still values relative to what they would command on the open market, but generally speaking, there are better picks than guys making eight figures.

Second, pre-arbitration players were also not included since the sport's financial structure means they are all making close to the league minimum. The article would simply devolve into a list of the best pre-arbitration player on every roster.

Beyond that, everyone else was up for inclusion.

Players were chosen based on who is providing the best value relative to their 2021 salary, and alongside their 2021 salary information is a look at where they stand in the arbitration process or if their salary is a result of an extension or free-agency deal.

Let's get to it.