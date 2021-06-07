MLB Pitchers Who Are Due for a No-Hitter

1 of 9

Associated Press

Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

He had a firm place among baseball's most electric pitchers coming into the year. But by way of diminished fastball velocity and a career-low strikeout rate, he's been more hittable than usual thus far in 2021.

Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals

The 36 starts he's made since July 7, 2019, have yielded a 2.29 ERA and the second-lowest batting average against (.171) among qualified starters. But because of a serious oblique strain, it'll be a while before he can chase a no-no.

Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants

He was merely an average pitcher (i.e., one with a 99 ERA+) through his first seven seasons. Then he was darn good in 2020 and now he's holding hitters to a .156 average in 2021, so he's definitely one to keep an eye on.

Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

On the one hand, he's not the most overpowering pitcher. But on the other, he gobbles up innings like few other pitchers and he's held opponents to just a .192 average since the start of last season.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

He's limited hitters to a .190 average in 20 career starts, so he's obviously hard to hit. But he's pitched into the eighth inning only once and his workload limitations are a barrier between him and doing that again.

Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers

The 2021 season is the first out of Peralta's four years with the Brewers that he's proving to be a viable starter, so it's hard to say he's "due" for a no-no. Then again, he darn near threw one his last time out and, overall, his .133 average against ranks second among all qualified starters.

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

He's tended to be more hittable than a pitcher with his stuff should be, but that's beginning to change. Wheeler has held hitters to a .200 average with 100 strikeouts over 82.1 innings in 2021. He's also more of a workhorse than he gets credit for, as nobody has gone seven innings more often than he has over the past three seasons.

Maybe in Their Prime: