Indy 500 2021: Latest Race Odds and Sleeper Contenders

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Scott Dixon will lead the 33-car field to the green flag for the 2021 Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The driver of the No. 9 Honda is also expected to be one of the top contenders to win, as he will be looking to earn his second career Indy 500 victory, and his first since 2008.

However, there will be some other strong competitors looking to prevent Dixon from racing to victory. So it's far from a sure thing that the 40-year-old could win, even though his car has been the fastest since arriving at Indianapolis for the sport's marquee event.

A pair of youngsters will be starting alongside Dixon on the front row, with Colton Herta (21 years old) and Rinus VeeKay (20) both looking to win the Indy 500 for the first time. But there are also some sleeper contenders throughout the rest of the field.

Here are the latest Indianapolis 500 odds, followed by a look at three sleepers to keep an eye on Sunday.