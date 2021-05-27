NFL Vets Who Should Seek a Trade Before 2021 Season

0 of 5

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The NFL has gone the NBA route more and more in recent years with a bevy of blockbuster trades.

This offseason, we saw players like Orlando Brown Jr. sent to a new team, never mind the big speculation around names like Julio Jones, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers.

With the Jones rumors hitting a fever pitch thanks to the perfect marriage of a partnership that has run its course and a team desperate for cap space while rebuilding, now seems like a good time to pull back and seek out similar situations.

The following veterans, whether they have had past trade speculation around them or not, should go the Jones route in requesting a trade before the 2021 season starts.