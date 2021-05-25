Top 5 Potential Trade Destinations for Arizona Coyotes Winger Phil Kessel

0 of 5

After two seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, right winger Phil Kessel could be on the move this summer.

On May 12, NHL.com's Dan Rosen was asked if the Coyotes will explore trading the 33-year-old now that Rick Tocchet is no longer their head coach. Rosen believes they will, suggesting Tocchet's departure signals their intent to build around a younger team.

Six days later, AZ Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan speculated Kessel might even welcome a trade. The veteran winger said he hadn't really thought about it, but Morgan believes otherwise.

Morgan thinks Kessel could have some value in this summer's trade market. He led the Coyotes with 20 goals and 43 points in 56 games this season. He's been a model of offensive consistency, tallying 20-plus goals and 40-or-more points a dozen times during his 15 NHL seasons.

Kessel is also a year away from unrestricted free agent eligibility. Morgan observed he's due to receive a $5 million signing bonus on July 1. Armstrong could opt to try to move Kessel before his bonus is due, but interested teams would likely prefer to let the Coyotes pick that up.

The full annual average value of Kessel's contract is $8 million, but the Coyotes are carrying $6.8 million. That's because the Toronto Maple Leafs retained $1.2 million annually when they traded him to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015. Once his bonus is paid, he'll only be owed $1 million in actual salary for next season. Still, the Coyotes might have to retain a portion of his cap hit to facilitate a trade.

It could be difficult finding a suitable trade partner for Kessel. He turns 34 in October, his cap hit still remains tough to move under a flattened cap and he has an eight-team no-trade list. The Coyotes won't get a big return for him at this stage of his career. Rosen suggested he could fetch some much-needed draft picks but not a first-rounder.

Still, there could be some clubs seeking some experienced short-term scoring depth this summer. Here's a look at the top five possible trade destinations for Phil Kessel, assuming none of them are on his no-trade list. Roster need and salary-cap space factored into this ranking.