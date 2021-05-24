Ranking the 25 Best Moves of the 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 25

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Several monumental moves might still occur this NFL offseason, including one involving the reigning league MVP. But the vast majority of the significant movement is in the books, and we're here to collect the best from the trade market, free agency and the draft.

A good move brings value to the team that made it, addresses an area of need or shows that a team has its priorities straight. A truly great move contains all three of those aspects, and all of these moves meet that criteria to various degrees, with more weight given to moves that should make an immediate impact.

With that in mind, here are 11 signings, eight draft decisions and six trades that stand out as particularly brilliant thus far in 2021.