Every NFL Team's Most Exciting 2021 Undrafted Free-Agent Addition

8 of 8

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals: CB Lorenzo Burns

The Cardinals have the team's smallest undrafted free-agent class in a decade, one that includes just four players. There will still be fierce competition for roster spots on a team preparing for a postseason push, but the cornerback position is one of Arizona's weakest and could result in a UDFA seeing significant snaps this season.

Because of how thin this secondary is after losing both Patrick Peterson and Dre Kirkpatrick in free agency, the Cardinals may need Lorenzo Burns. The former University of Arizona player will join fourth-round pick Marco Wilson and sixth-round selection Tay Gowan in contending for a cornerback role, with Burns representing a serviceable option as a playmaking defensive back.

Burns began starting for the Wildcats as a redshirt freshman in 2017, securing five interceptions in 13 games. He also had four picks in 2019 as a junior, finishing his career in Tucson with nine interceptions while adding 191 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in 41 games.

Although he's a bit undersized at 5'10", 183 pounds, Burns can handle the slot and works hard in coverage. He may struggle against the fastest receivers but projects to be a rotational option if he can continue to play physical defense while avoiding penalties that plagued him at times in college.

Los Angeles Rams: WR Landen Akers

The Rams have gotten a ton of mileage out of 2017 third-round pick Cooper Kupp, so it should hardly be a surprise that one of the squad's undrafted free agents could play a similar role in the passing attack.

Landen Akers, a wide receiver out of Iowa State, is an intriguing prospect who didn't produce any eye-popping numbers—finishing his career with 38 catches for 593 yards and a touchdown—but contributed as a steady presence.

While Akers lacks game-breaking speed, he is a crisp route-runner with good size (6'0", 191 lbs) for a slot receiver and can help in the return game. He returned 14 kicks for the Cyclones, generating a respectable 293 yards. He likely won't be a regular returner for the Rams, but could pitch in on special teams coverage while working as a depth option behind Kupp.

San Francisco 49ers: LB Justin Hilliard

Linebacker Justin Hilliard was one of the most highly regarded high school prospects in the 2015 recruiting class, but he didn't live up to those immense expectations at Ohio State.

The biggest problem was his health, as he suffered three torn biceps, a torn meniscus and a torn Achilles over his six years with the Buckeyes. During the rare times when the linebacker was at full strength, he showed he could both stuff the run and drop into coverage with equal proficiency.

Had Hilliard been able to stay on the field, he could have been a Day 2 pick. The 24-year-old is capable of doing just about everything that an NFL team would ask from his position, proving as much during the 2020 season. He finished the campaign with a career high 33 tackles, including five tackles for loss, and recorded a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and an interception in six games.

San Francisco may be getting one of the biggest steals of the offseason. If Hilliard remains healthy, he could end up starting and would be a massive return on the tiny investment.

Seattle Seahawks: CB Bryan Mills

The Seahawks secondary is getting better this offseason and should have the team contending again in 2021. While Seattle did part ways with top cornerback Shaquill Griffin in free agency, the team made several moves to not only replace him but also improve at the position.

Getting Ahkello Witherspoon on a one-year, $4 million deal shores up the top cornerback spot, while fourth-round pick Tre Brown should also compete for a prominent role. One defensive back who could play some snaps is undrafted rookie Bryan Mills.

The North Carolina Central product measures in at 6'1", 174 pounds, with the perfect length for an outside cornerback in the Seahawks' zone-based scheme. He's able to jam his man at the line of scrimmage and take opposing wideouts off their routes, as well as make plays on the ball when dropping back into coverage.