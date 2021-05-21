NHL Playoff Bracket 2021: Game Times, TV Schedule and Friday Live-Stream Guide

2 of 4

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Through the first three games of their opening-round series, the Bruins and Capitals have contested competitive games. Each one has gone to overtime, with Boston winning the most recent 3-2 in double overtime Wednesday.

After jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the series, Washington has lost back-to-back games. And as it looks to tie things up in Friday's Game 4 in Boston, another close matchup could be on the horizon.

"I would imagine that the next game is probably going to be the same type of game," Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said, per Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press. "You hope at the end of the night your number on the scoreboard is bigger than the opponent's."

The Caps won't want to be down 3-1 when they head home for Game 5. At that point, they would need to win three consecutive games to take the series.

One thing to keep an eye on for Washington will be its goaltending. Ilya Samsonov returned in Game 3 and played well, stopping 40 of 43 shots on his playoff debut. However, his gaffe led to Craig Smith's game-winner in double OT. Vitek Vanecek was injured in the Caps' Game 1 win, while veteran Craig Anderson remains another option in the net.