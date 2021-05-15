Impact Under Siege 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Impact Under Siege 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMay 15, 2021
Impact Wrestling was Under Siege Saturday night with its latest live event special, headlined by a massive six-way No. 1 contender's battle to determine the next challenger to Kenny Omega's Impact world title.
The AEW star was not without competition as he teamed with The Good Brothers to battle Eddie Edwards and Impact tag team champions FinJuice.
Those two matches sat atop a jam-packed card that saw every major title in the company up for grabs and the start to Impact Wrestling's road to Slammiversary.
Who emerged victorious from the night's marquee matches and what did the outcomes have to do with the immediate future of the company's top stars and storylines? Find out now with this recap from the May 15 extravaganza.
Match Card
- 6-Way No. 1 Contender's Match: Chris Sabin vs. Chris Bey vs. Sami Callihan vs. Matt Cardona vs. Trey Miguel vs. Moose
- Trios Match: AEW/Impact/AAA Grand champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards and FinJuice
- Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Havok
- X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. El Phantasmo
- Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering vs. Fire N Flava
- W. Morrissey vs. Willie Mack
- Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood and Taylor Wilde
- Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus (with Rosemary and Crazzy Steve)
- Impact Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. TJP and Petey Williams vs. XXXL vs. Rohit Raju and Shera
Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus
Under Siege kicked off with “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers battling Decay’s Black Taurus, who was accompanied by Rosemary and Crazzy Steve.
Taurus overpowered Myers early, much to the delight of his teammates at ringside. He delivered a pump handle backbreaker, forcing Myers to retreat into the corner, overwhelmed by his opponent’s onslaught to that point.
Myers finally recuperated and delivered a big suplex to seize control of the match. He wore him down on the mat and when it looked like Taurus might mount a comeback, he tripped him up. He returned to the mat-based offense.
Taurus mounted an offensive and delivered a crucifix bomb, but could only keep Myers down for a count of two. He added a shoulder breaker but, again, only kept him down for two. Myers rocked his opponent with a kick and added the flatliner for a two-count of his own.
As Taurus set up for a superplex, Myers caught him with a thumb to the eye and added the Roster Cut for the hard-fought victory.
Result
Myers defeated Taurus
Grade
C+
Analysis
On paper, Myers vs. Taurus was not the most electric match but in execution, it was a hell of a lot of fun.
Myers looked good as the cerebral heel, doing just enough to absorb Taurus’ offense and stay in the fight so that he could eventually score the win.
Some will question why Impact seemingly values Myers over the completely unique Taurus, but there is likely more long-term investment in the former WWE tag team champion and thus, he is of greater significance to their creative plans.
Still, Taurus looked great and only lost because of Myers’ underhanded tactics, protecting him and his credibility.
Taylor Wilde and Tenille Dashwood vs. Susan and Kimber Lee
The team of Tenille Dashwood and Taylor Wilde had their first opportunity to prove their value as a team Saturday as they battled Susan and Kimber Lee. The babyfaces started fast and furiously but the heels took advantage, working over Dashwood.
A hot tag to Wilde sparked a momentary comeback but a superplex from Susan downed for the former Knockouts champion. The referee caught Susan attempting to use the ropes for leverage and broke his count. The action broke down, allowing Kaleb at ringside to rock Susan with a shoe, unbeknownst to Wilde, who scored the win with a German suplex.
After the match, Dashwood and Kaleb overzealously celebrated with Wilde, who was hesitant to join in, to say the least.
Result
Wilde and Dashwood defeated Susan and Lee
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was uncharacteristically sloppy for the Knockouts division and the participants involved. Some of that can be chalked up to time restraints but there was no story, no real flow and the match was definitely subpar for the division.
With that said, the finish was fun. Kaleb using a shoe against a heel who oftentimes uses a shoe of her own was a great way to stick it to the heels.
Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see how the Dashwood-Wilde storyline plays out. Common sense would suggest Wilde beats Dashwood to set up the inevitable Knockouts title match with Deonna Purrazzo but do not be surprised if they run as a team for a little while to set up a tag title match.
4-Way Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Match
The top contenders to the Impact Wrestling tag team titles were determined in the night’s next match, a 4-Way pitting XXXL’s Acey Romero and Larry D against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, Petey Williams and TJP, and Rohit Raju and Shera.
Romero and Fulton kicked off the action, throwing fists in a clubbing display of big men. From there, TJP soon found himself isolated from partner Williams, beaten down and worked over by the opposition. Austin, Shera and Raju all got shots in on the former X-Division champion.
TJP finally created separation by downing Austin and made the tag to Williams. The veteran competitor set up for the Canadian Destroyer on Austin but Fulton broke it up. Romero entered the ring and sent Fulton to the floor. XXXL used its power advantage to drop Austin, then Williams, and Shera before Austin used his educated feet to wipe the super heavyweights down.
Raju entered the ring and wiped Austin out but XXXL flattened The Mocha-Skinned Manimal. Fulton re-entered the ring, powered Larry D down and watched as Austin delivered a splash for the win.
Result
Austin and Fulton defeated XXXL, Williams and TJP, and Shera and Raju to earn a title shot
Grade
C+
Analysis
With babyface champions, it was difficult to imagine a scenario in which TJP and Williams won but all three other teams were certainly in the running to win this match. With that said, Austin and Fulton are a fresh addition to the tag team division and guarantee the best matches with FinJuice.
The action here was nonstop, each team had the opportunity to showcase their skills and abilities, and the victors built credibility for themselves by knocking off the most established tandem of them all.
Like most of Impact’s multi-man matches, this was fun and entertaining, even if there were a few too many competitors involved for this writer’s liking.