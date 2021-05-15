Impact Under Siege 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 4

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Under Siege kicked off with “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers battling Decay’s Black Taurus, who was accompanied by Rosemary and Crazzy Steve.

Taurus overpowered Myers early, much to the delight of his teammates at ringside. He delivered a pump handle backbreaker, forcing Myers to retreat into the corner, overwhelmed by his opponent’s onslaught to that point.

Myers finally recuperated and delivered a big suplex to seize control of the match. He wore him down on the mat and when it looked like Taurus might mount a comeback, he tripped him up. He returned to the mat-based offense.

Taurus mounted an offensive and delivered a crucifix bomb, but could only keep Myers down for a count of two. He added a shoulder breaker but, again, only kept him down for two. Myers rocked his opponent with a kick and added the flatliner for a two-count of his own.

As Taurus set up for a superplex, Myers caught him with a thumb to the eye and added the Roster Cut for the hard-fought victory.

Result

Myers defeated Taurus

Grade

C+

Analysis

On paper, Myers vs. Taurus was not the most electric match but in execution, it was a hell of a lot of fun.

Myers looked good as the cerebral heel, doing just enough to absorb Taurus’ offense and stay in the fight so that he could eventually score the win.

Some will question why Impact seemingly values Myers over the completely unique Taurus, but there is likely more long-term investment in the former WWE tag team champion and thus, he is of greater significance to their creative plans.

Still, Taurus looked great and only lost because of Myers’ underhanded tactics, protecting him and his credibility.