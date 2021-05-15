Preakness 2021: Final Results, Standings, Payouts and Replay Highlights

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Woodlawn Vase was up for grabs at the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes on a warm and sunny Saturday, where a capped crowed of 10,000 at Pimlico Race Course watched Rombauer win.

Passing Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon in the stretch, Rombauer came away with the upset victory. He covered the 1 3/16 mile-track in 1:53.62.

Trainer Michael W. McCarthy held Rombauer out of the Kentucky Derby, so regardless of what happens with the controversy surrounding Medina Spirit's Derby win, there is no possible Triple Crown champion this year.

The morning of the race, the Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit, who won the Kentucky Derby on May 1, was the 9-5 morning-line favorite.

There was doubt about Medina Spirit's status ahead of the second jewel of the Triple Crown when, on May 9, it was revealed Medina Spirit tested positive for the substance betamethasone after winning the Derby, leading to Baffert's suspension from Churchill Downs and public scrutiny.

According to the New York Times, Medina Spirit was allowed to run after Baffert and his lawyer agreed to "expanded testing and monitoring of all of Baffert’s horses racing at Pimlico Race Course over the weekend."

In just over a year, Medina Spirit is the fifth Baffert-trained horse to have failed a drug test.

We don't yet know if Medina Spirit's Derby win is safe; Kentucky officials are waiting for results to come back on a second sample.

But Medina Spirit was hardly the only horse in the 10-horse field, even if he tended to overshadow the media coverage of the race leading up to Saturday's post time.

Another Baffert-trained horse, Concert Tour, was also a favorite heading into the middle jewel but finished ninth.

This year's Preakness Stakes purse is $1 million, reduced from $1.5 million last year and $1.65 million in 2019. Let's take a look at the payout breakdown.

Final Preakness 2021 Results and Payouts

1. Rombauer $600,000

2. Midnight Bourbon $200,000

3. Medina Spirit $110,000

4. Keepmeinmind $60,000

5. Crowded Trade $30,000

6. Unbridled Honor

7. France Go De Ina

8. Risk Taking

9. Concert Tour

10. Ram

Rombauer was ridden by Flavien Platt and had 12-1 odds heading into Saturday's race.

After the race on the NBC broadcast, the jockey said, "There’s so much history behind these races, and to win one is great and to win the Preakness is even better."

The Preakness Stakes has the lowest purse of any of the Triple Crown races this year. The Kentucky Derby had a purse of $3 million, while the Belmont Stakes purse will be $1.5 million.