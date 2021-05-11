X

    NHL Icon Wayne Gretzky Sells California Mansion Again for $17.6 Million

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2021

    Wayne Gretzky follows his drive from the fifth tee of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Tony Avelar/Associated Press

    Wayne Gretzky has sold his Thousand Oaks, California mansion. 

    According to TMZ Sports, the Gretzkys sold the house to Eric and Joanna Miller (the daughter of former Los Angeles Clippers governor Donald Sterling) for $17.6 million. While they originally listed the house for $23 million, they turned a profit after they rebought the house for $13.5 million in 2013. 

    That house has quite an interesting history. The Gretzkys first bought it in 2002 and sold it to former MLB player Lenny Dykstra in 2007. But when Dykstra filed for bankruptcy in 2009, the house went up for foreclosure auction the following year and Gretzky eventually repurchased the property. 

    As for the Millers' new digs, they'll be getting "a screening room, gym, game room, office, championship tennis court, outdoor entertainment area, wood-burning pizza oven, wood and gas barbecue and formal gardens."

