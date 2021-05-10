All the Details of Ralph Lauren's New MLB Collection

Credit: Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren and Major League Baseball are teaming up to offer fans a new selection of apparel to support some of baseball's most iconic teams in style.

The famed designer's company announced a partnership Monday with MLB that will see it release a line of team-centric apparel and accessories. The first batch will focus on some of MLB's most notable clubs: the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

The first capsule will feature polo shirts, jackets, sweatshirts and New Era caps. Styles will include each team's traditional colorways but will also have items with traditional Ralph Lauren colors integrated.

The crossover creates some sharp and unique pieces including green and white Yankees apparel, green and blue Cubs gear, and green and white Cardinals and Cubs items.

The team-themed Polo Bear polo shirts and crewneck sweatshirts are another unique addition to the collection.

Future capsules will expand to other franchises, including the Boston Red Sox.

This isn't the designer's first foray into the baseball merchandise arena. The company created a collection of limited-edition Yankees items as part of its 50th-anniversary celebration in 2018.

That Yankees-only line coincided with the introduction of the company's Polo app, which gives fans of the brand access to sneak peeks of new items as well as the ability to shop for its latest offerings.

The limited-edition Yankees collection included a satin baseball jacket, a New Era "RL 50" ballcap, a leather baseball glove emblazoned with a "Ralph 50th" logo and a commemorative baseball. Those items were well received and sold out quickly.

Lauren grew up in the Bronx as an avid baseball fan. Like many kids from the area, he loved the Yankees and had aspirations of being a baseball player. Lauren was invited to throw out the first pitch at a Yankees game as part of the company's 50th-anniversary celebration.

"All I thought about then was making the winning catch for my baseball team," Lauren said of his youth when the original Yankees collection released, "but as I grew older, sporting prowess figured less in my daydreams. Impressing the girls started to be more interesting."

That shift led Lauren toward a career in design and style, but his love for the game remains strong.

The influence the golden era of baseball has had on his sense of style is evident in the collection. The items are a great crossover of some of baseball's most iconic team branding with a clean, vintage look that should be a hit among those looking to upgrade their wardrobes while supporting their favorite teams.

The partnership between MLB and the company goes beyond the new collection. There will be a digital-first campaign inspired by vintage baseball cards as well as artist murals celebrating the new release in various cities.

The Ralph's Airstream will also make stops in several cities to promote the first capsule. It will appear at multiple ballparks and offer ballpark-themed food and beverages.

The products launch May 10 and are made available through the company's website, mobile app and on the official MLB store online as well as at Macy's, Bloomingdale's, MLB's official shop in New York City, Ralph Lauren stores and select MLB shops.

The partnership adds to an impressive list of sports connections the company has compiled over the years. It has formed partnerships with the United States Olympic team; three of the four tennis Grand Slams, including Wimbledon; and multiple major golfing events, including the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup.

In April, Ralph Lauren released Team USA's closing ceremony uniforms for the Olympic Games to be played in Tokyo this summer.

Now it can add outfitting the fanbases of some of baseball's greatest teams to the list.

This article was produced in partnership with Ralph Lauren.