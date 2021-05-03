    Athletics Sell 2 Tickets for 100 Dogecoin; 1st Such Transaction in MLB History

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2021

    The Oakland Athletics play the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Welcome to the future, Oakland Athletics.

    Athletics president Dave Kaval announced Monday that his team completed the first Dogecoin transaction in Major League Baseball history for tickets to see Oakland take on the Toronto Blue Jays at RingCentral Coliseum:

    Oakland is selling two-seat pods for the series that runs Monday through Thursday for 100 Dogecoin.

    According to an MLB press release, the Athletics were also the first team in league history to offer tickets for cryptocurrency earlier this year when they made full-season suites available for one Bitcoin.

    Fans purchasing tickets with cryptocurrency will have the chance to watch a first-place team, as the 17-12 Athletics are one game ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

    Related

      Dustin May Out for Season

      Dodgers starter will have Tommy John surgery and miss remainder of this season

      Dustin May Out for Season
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dustin May Out for Season

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Roberto Alomar Resigns from HOF Board of Directors After Sexual Misconduct Probe

      Roberto Alomar Resigns from HOF Board of Directors After Sexual Misconduct Probe
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Roberto Alomar Resigns from HOF Board of Directors After Sexual Misconduct Probe

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      A's Sell 2 Tickets for 100 Dogecoin, 1st Such Transaction in MLB History

      A's Sell 2 Tickets for 100 Dogecoin, 1st Such Transaction in MLB History
      MLB logo
      MLB

      A's Sell 2 Tickets for 100 Dogecoin, 1st Such Transaction in MLB History

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Shohei Ohtani Scratched from Start After Being HBP on Elbow

      Shohei Ohtani Scratched from Start After Being HBP on Elbow
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Shohei Ohtani Scratched from Start After Being HBP on Elbow

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report