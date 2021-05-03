Athletics Sell 2 Tickets for 100 Dogecoin; 1st Such Transaction in MLB History

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Welcome to the future, Oakland Athletics.

Athletics president Dave Kaval announced Monday that his team completed the first Dogecoin transaction in Major League Baseball history for tickets to see Oakland take on the Toronto Blue Jays at RingCentral Coliseum:

Oakland is selling two-seat pods for the series that runs Monday through Thursday for 100 Dogecoin.

According to an MLB press release, the Athletics were also the first team in league history to offer tickets for cryptocurrency earlier this year when they made full-season suites available for one Bitcoin.

Fans purchasing tickets with cryptocurrency will have the chance to watch a first-place team, as the 17-12 Athletics are one game ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.