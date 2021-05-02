    Raiders Rumors: Latest on Aaron Rodgers Trade, Derek Carr Contract, Trey Lance

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2021

    ARCHIVO - La foto del 24 de enero de 2021 muestra a Aaron Rodgers, quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay, quien envÃ­a un pase durante la final de la Conferencia Nacional ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay (AP Foto/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    While the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly "happy" with Derek Carr as their starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers is reportedly "intrigued" by the idea of playing for the franchise.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter that Las Vegas could be a destination for the disgruntled league MVP:

    "[Aaron Rodgers] is reportedly intrigued by the Raiders as well, so they have to be on this list. They're happy with Derek Carr; nothing's going on right now, and they very well could extend Derek Carr sometime soon. But the Raiders look into every single quarterback situation. ... They looked at past free agents or trade options. So, Jon Gruden is sort of always lurking. You can't discount them."

    Fowler went on to say the Raiders also heavily scouted Trey Lance before the 2021 NFL draft. Lance went No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

    "I was asking around about Trey Lance before the draft, and I was told the Raiders were one of the teams that looked most closely at Lance—did a ton of research on all the quarterbacks."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

