    Roberto Alomar Banned by MLB After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021
    FILE - In this June 30, 2010, file photo, former Major League Baseball player Roberto Alomar looks on before the start of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Florida Marlins in San Juan, Puerto Rico. the Hall of Fame second baseman has been fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league's ineligible list following an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
    Andres Leighton/Associated Press

    Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar was fired from his role as an MLB consultant Friday following an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct. 

    Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweeted MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's statement:

    Manfred said a "baseball industry employee" made an allegation of sexual misconduct against Alomar "earlier this year" stemming from an interaction in 2014. Manfred also announced that Alomar has been placed on MLB's ineligible list, meaning he can no longer be employed by the league office, MLB teams or affiliated minor league teams.

    Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro said the organization is removing Alomar's name from the team's Level of Excellence and removing his banner from Rogers Centre, via Sportsnet's Shi Davidi:

    Alomar released a statement in which he said he was "disappointed, surprised and upset" by MLB's decision:

    The 53-year-old Alomar was a 12-time All-Star in 17 MLB seasons with the San Diego Padres, Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2004.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

