Cowboys Rumors: DAL 'Locked In' on Defense with No. 10 NFL Draft Pick

Even though Jerry Jones is fond of Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking to upgrade their defense in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Cowboys are "locked in" on the defensive side of the ball with the No. 10 overall pick.

Speculation about Pitts began earlier this month when ESPN's Chris Mortensen (h/t ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith) reported Jones is "infatuated" with the All-American tight end.

Jones did address that report during a press conference Tuesday.

"Anybody in this draft is impressed, probably an exaggeration as fascinated," Jones told reporters. "We're not going to go in there and spend an inordinate collateral or value to maneuver up there so that we can get to him."

Fowler and Graziano added the Cowboys were targeting defense last year before CeeDee Lamb fell into their lap at No. 17 overall. They also noted the bet for them in the first round is South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.

It seems unlikely that Pitts will be available at No. 10. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected the Miami Dolphins to trade up with the Atlanta Falcons to select the Florida star with the fourth overall pick in his most recent mock draft.

Defense was a significant problem for the Cowboys in 2020. They allowed the second-most rushing yards (2,541) and fifth-most points (473) in the NFL last year.