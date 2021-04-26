    Ravens Rumors: Baltimore 'Definitely Targeting' WR in Round 1 of 2021 NFL Draft

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2021

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass for an interception during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 17-3. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens are "definitely targeting a wide receiver" with one of their two first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft, according to Todd McShay of ESPN.

    The Ravens already had the No. 27 pick, but they now also have No. 31 overall after a trade that sent tackle Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs.

    "I'd be very surprised if a WR isn't one of those two picks," McShay added. "The other one could address the edge rush or offensive tackle."

    Baltimore also has the option to package the two picks to trade up higher in the first round, potentially addressing the need at receiver with an even better prospect. Top prospects Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle will likely be long gone before the Ravens are on the clock.

    There could be other options available at the end of the first round. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department had Rashod Bateman, Elijah Moore, Dyami Brown, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Rondale Moore inside the top 40 players in its latest big board.

       

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

