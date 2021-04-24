Every NHL Team's Best Player so Far During the 2021 Season

1 of 4

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes: Vincent Trocheck, C (17 G, 21 A in 37 games)

A third-round draft steal back in 2011, the Pittsburgh-born Trocheck arrived in Carolina in a five-player deal at the 2020 trade deadline and has starred in his first full season with the Hurricanes. He's scoring at a point-per-game clip, has seven power-play goals and has won more than 50 percent of his faceoffs.

Chicago Blackhawks: Patrick Kane, RW (15 G, 43 A in 47 games)

If you've been waiting around for Patrick Kane to take his three Stanley Cup rings and other hardware into the sunset, you may have to put it off a while longer. Now 32, the 5'10" winger has scored 21 goals or better in each of his previous 13 NHL seasons and entered Friday's games third in the league in scoring this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Seth Jones, D (5 G, 19 A in 49 games)

A lanky, powerful defenseman at 6'4" and 213 pounds, Jones is a three-time participant in the NHL All-Star Game and started with the Nashville Predators before a trade to the Blue Jackets in the 2015-16 season. He had 30 points in 56 games last season and is nearing that mark after 49 games in 2020-21.

Dallas Stars: Joe Pavelski, C (20 G, 23 A in 46 games)

Pavelski shows no signs of slowing down at age 36. He had 13 goals in 67 games while leading the Stars to the Stanley Cup Final last fall and is standing out in the follow-up season with 43 points in 46 games. He's winning 52 percent of his faceoffs, and his shooting percentage (18) is the third-highest of his career.

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin, C (9 G, 14 A in 44 games)

It's a brutally bad season for the Red Wings (17-25-7), but they are getting continued payoff from 2014 first-round pick Larkin, who scored 107 goals in his first five seasons. His numbers aren't as mind-boggling this time around, but he's still just 24 and will be a vital cog as general manager Steve Yzerman turns over the roster.

Florida Panthers: Jonathan Huberdeau, LW (16 G, 34 A in 48 games)

Some want the center. Some want the winger. Either way, it's a good problem to have for the Panthers, who've gotten 50 points in 48 games from Huberdeau. And the 27-year-old will likely get to 20 or more goals for the fifth time in his career. Last season, he was a first-time All-Star and became the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

Nashville Predators: Juuse Saros, G (16-9-1, 2.32 GAA, .925 Save Pct.)

The 26-year-old 2013 fourth-round pick is playing the best hockey of his career for the Predators, with both a goals-against average and a save percentage better than his career numbers. Seven straight decisions from Feb. 27 to March 27 saw Saros allow one goal or less.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Victor Hedman, D (8 G, 34 A in 47 games)

The Stanley Cup champs are not without stars, which makes them a particularly tough choice for this list. But while many of their high-profile scorers have missed time with injuries, defenseman Hedman has been a steady presence on the blue line with legit offensive chops, tied for tops in points among defensemen.