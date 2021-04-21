    NHL Reportedly Targeting Oct. 12 Start Date for 2021-22 Regular Season

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 21, 2021

    Edmonton Oilers right wing Josh Archibald, second from left, celebrates with Connor McDavid (97), Tyler Ennis (63) and Adam Larsson (6), of Sweden, after Archibald scored a goal against the Nashville Predators in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 2, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    The NHL is hoping to begin the 2021-22 season on October 12 with training camps opening September 22, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic:

    The opening night date is nearly a week later than usual, but a return to a more typical start to the season in general. This year the league moved to a 56-game schedule beginning on January 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 regular season is expected to finish on May 13 with the Stanley Cup Final slated to wrap up in mid-July. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

