NHL Reportedly Targeting Oct. 12 Start Date for 2021-22 Regular Season

NHL Reportedly Targeting Oct. 12 Start Date for 2021-22 Regular SeasonApril 21, 2021
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
The NHL is hoping to begin the 2021-22 season on October 12 with training camps opening September 22, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic:
The opening night date is nearly a week later than usual, but a return to a more typical start to the season in general. This year the league moved to a 56-game schedule beginning on January 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 regular season is expected to finish on May 13 with the Stanley Cup Final slated to wrap up in mid-July.
