Jaguars Plan to Keep No. 1 Pick After Taking 'A Couple' Trade Calls, GM Says

Despite receiving calls from opposing teams inquiring about the availability of the top choice in the 2021 NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars intend to hang on to the No. 1 overall pick.

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke told NFL Network's James Palmer on Wednesday that the team "fielded a couple of calls" about the pick, "but I think we're going to hold tight."

Head coach Urban Meyer told Palmer that Jaguars owner Shad Khan will ultimately decide if they announce their pick before the draft.

"We're going to have a great meeting tomorrow, and I [imagine] we'll get closer to a decision," Meyer said.

It's neither a surprise that teams tried calling about the No. 1 pick nor that the Jaguars have decided to keep the selection.

There's no indication which teams called Baalke about the draft pick.

If the Jaguars were even going to entertain trading out of the top spot, it stands to reason they would have asked for a king's ransom. Trevor Lawrence is universally regarded as the best player in this year's class and the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012.

Jacksonville secured the No. 1 pick by losing its final 15 games of the 2020 season after a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Meyer came out of retirement to become the Jaguars head coach. This marks his first time in the NFL after 32 years as a college coach.

With the Jaguars poised to stay in their current position, they will officially announce the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft on April 29.