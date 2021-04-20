Ranking the 5 Most Likely NFL Players to Be Dealt During 2021 Draft

1 of 5

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Cornerback J.C. Jackson hit the market as a restricted free agent before signing a second-round tender, which keeps him on the books with the New England Patriots—at least for now.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jackson isn't a lock to play out the 2021 season with the Patriots. New England may want to trade him before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The ball-hawking cover man could see a massive salary increase next offseason.

In 2020, Jackson recorded nine interceptions, which upped his total to 17 over the last three seasons. He rose through the ranks as an undrafted product out of Maryland, and Rapoport expects teams to inquire about the fourth-year pro this offseason.

Despite recent trade rumors swirling around 30-year-old cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the Patriots may find it difficult to move him while he recovers from a season-ending quad injury. Jackson may draw more suitors than the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year if New England wants to move one of its veteran cornerbacks in their contract years.

This offseason, the Arizona Cardinals have taken an aggressive approach to their roster-building strategy. They signed defensive end J.J. Watt to a two-year deal with $23 million in guarantees, acquired center Rodney Hudson from the Las Vegas Raiders and inked wideout A.J. Green to a fully guaranteed one-year, $6 million contract.

The Cardinals can make one more splash, adding Jackson to the boundary opposite Malcolm Butler.

Arizona lost lead cornerback Patrick Peterson to the Minnesota Vikings via free agency, but a trio featuring Jackson, Butler and Byron Murphy would significantly help the defense against quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson within the division.



The Cardinals can offer the 49th overall pick for Jackson to solidify their secondary.

Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals