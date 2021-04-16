Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren: Complete Betting Guide

0 of 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

What: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia

When: April 17

How to Watch: Triller

What's at Stake: Thirty-six years ago, it was Hagler and Hearns.

Twenty weeks ago, it was Tyson and Jones.

This time around, it's Paul and Askren.

Regardless of the light in which you cast their offering, there's little doubt the eight-round boxing match between the mouthy YouTube sensation and the former UFC contender is the most talked-about event of the week in the combat sports realm.

And with mainstream attention comes wagering opportunity.

The DraftKings sportsbook is buzzing with pre-fight prospects of multiple sizes and shapes—from the predictable lines on which man will win to additional forecasting options on the moment of would-be victory and the method in which it might be secured.

We've made it our mission to assess where the smartest money ought to be spent and the spots where gutsy speculation could yield high-end accumulation.

