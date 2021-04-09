The 7 Biggest Names Who Could Still Get Cut in the 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 7

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

NFL teams aren't done revamping their rosters by any stretch of the imagination.

While there have been droves of cuts, trades and free-agent signings so far, there is plenty of talent left on a market that has slowed in anticipation of the draft. Those heavyweight staples of the offseason, plus cap constraints and competitions in training camp mean plenty of potential cuts of big names.

Some of the previous cut candidates have already been released, such as Trai Turner, Geno Atkins and Kwon Alexander. Others have been traded (Michael Brockers) or agreed to contract restructures (David Johnson, Preston Smith).

Big-name cut candidates remain, and they could be let go before the season starts due to bloated contract numbers their recent performance doesn't match, plus the likelihood their respective teams find successors.