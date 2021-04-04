Christian Cage Grades His AEW Dynamite Debut a B+ and Rewatched with Edge

Source: All Elite Wrestling

Christian Cage liked his first singles match in All Elite Wrestling but acknowledged there are things he could improve upon.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, Cage graded his win over Frankie Kazarian on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite a B-plus:

“As soon as I stepped foot to those ropes, it all comes back. No matter how much training you put in, nothing can replicate getting in there and doing it for real. So it was a real test and it was a test against myself and against Frankie and against all these factors of coming back after such a long layoff. But I am always my toughest critic, so I will grade myself a B-plus.”

Cage also said that he rewatched the match with WWE Superstar Edge, who "was very complimentary of it" and offered "constructive criticism."

Edge and Christian are one of the most iconic tag teams in WWE history. They won the tag team titles seven times and along with the Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boys helped popularize the Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.

After making his first appearance in AEW at Revolution on March 7, Cage had his first singles match since 2014 on Wednesday. He spent almost seven years in retirement due to concussion issues.

Prior to signing with AEW, Cage made sporadic appearances in WWE where he had an unsanctioned match against Randy Orton on the June 15, 2020, episode of Raw. His final appearance for the promotion was in January as one of the 30 participants in the men's Royal Rumble.