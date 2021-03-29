Chris Jericho Donates to Mohammad Anwar's Family After Death During Carjacking

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho donated $2,500 to the family of Mohammad Anwar, who was killed in an alleged carjacking in Washington, D.C.

According to CNN's Jay Croft, two teenaged girls were charged with felony murder and armed carjacking after allegedly using a Taser on Anwar in the midst of the carjacking that left him dead. A video showed the girls allegedly stealing Anwar's car and driving away while he held on. The car subsequently flipped onto its side, and Anwar died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Jericho said the situation was "something out of a horror movie" in an interview with TMZ Sports.

"Just the feeling of terror he must've had being stuck halfway out of the car as the thieves ... mere children ... hit the gas," he said.

Anwar's family set up a GoFundMe account that has raised more than $833,000 so far.

"Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one," his family said. "He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly."