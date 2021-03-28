    Terrell Owens Shares Photo of Car Crash on IG: 'Thankful for No Injuries'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2021

    Former wide receiver Terrell Owens delivers his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Instead of speaking at the Hall of Fame festivities in Canton, Ohio, Owens celebrated his induction at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he played football and basketball and ran track. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Terrell Owens shared on Instagram Sunday images of the aftermath of a car crash he was in the day prior.

    Owens noted that he didn't suffer any injuries in the crash:

    Per TMZ Sports, Owens had been sharing videos while test-driving an Audi Q8 55 TSI on Saturday. It is unclear if it was the same vehicle that Owens was driving when he got in the crash.

    The images Owens shared included serious damage to his car and at least one other vehicle. He was driving on a freeway at the time of the crash.

    Owens, 47, played in the NFL for 15 seasons, catching 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. He finished his career eighth in NFL history in receptions and third in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

    He was a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time First Team All-Pro selection and was voted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018.

