The Biggest Boom-or-Bust Players in the 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 8

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Every NFL prospect has some level of potential to become a solid pro. Some possess more than others because of certain traits. At times, teams fall for those coveted qualities, but the player fails to translate his strengths into production.

In the first couple of rounds, teams must weigh the risk with the reward while evaluating high-profile players. If a general manager misses on a late-round pick, no one bats an eye. On the flip side, a first- or second-rounder who bottoms out early in his career carries the bust label—a blemish on the front office's draft record.

Oftentimes, we pick apart prospects. One may not have the prototypical measurements for a specific role. Coaches could question his position fit at the pro level. A player's injury history can become an issue with more wear and tear. Clubs will consider all of those concerns to avoid a draft-day bust.

Yet a prospect's trajectory or a standout year can overshadow red flags.

Let's take a look at eight of the biggest boom-or-bust players in the 2021 class. They all project as early-round selections with major pluses but significant questions about their abilities to succeed in the NFL. Each prospect has a high ceiling and a low floor.